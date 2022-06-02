UFP Industries to Participate in the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that CEO Matt Missad and CFO Mike Cole will participate in the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference at the InterContinental hotel in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 9, 2022.



Management is scheduled to present to investors on Thursday, June 9, at 10:55 a.m. ET. Interested individuals can access the live webcast of the presentation via the Investor Relations section of UFPI’s website at www.ufpinvestor.com/events/event-details/stifel-2022-cross-sector-insight-conference.

To find additional information about UFP Industries, including the most recent investor presentation, please visit ufpinvestor.com.

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Industrial, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging, and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.

