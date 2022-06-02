FTC Solar to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a fast-growing global provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Sean Hunkler and Chief Financial Officer Phelps Morris are scheduled to participate in meetings with investors at the following upcoming conferences:



Cowen Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit – June 7, 2022, virtual. Mr. Hunkler is scheduled to speak in a fireside chat format at the conference beginning at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of this event will be accessible from the Events section of FTC Solar’s website at www.ftcsolar.com.

Roth London Conference – June 22, 2022, in London.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

