Archer Adds Terri Fiedler to its Board of Directors

BERWYN, Pa., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archer, a technology-enabled service provider to the investment management industry, today announced that Terri Fiedler, President and Chief Executive Officer of AIG Financial Distributors, has been appointed as a member of its Board of Directors (the “Board”).



“As a proven leader with extensive experience helping companies enhance their sales and distribution organizations, Terri has a deep understanding of both the challenges and opportunities that investment managers face today,” said Bryan J. Dori, President and CEO of Archer. “We are thrilled to have Terri join our board as we continue to find new ways to help our clients grow.”

Fiedler’s background in sales leadership, product distribution and client experience has helped her drive results throughout her career. The addition of Fiedler further diversifies and complements the Board’s expertise by including sales and distribution expertise to help align Archer’s product roadmap with the way modern investment products are designed.

“Archer and I share a committed focus on client experience and how a client-first mindset can elevate product, solutions and business results,” said Fiedler. “I am thrilled to join Archer’s Board of Directors and look forward to providing my perspective to the Archer leadership team as they help investment managers develop and deliver a superior experience for clients.”

Fiedler has more than 25 years of sales leadership and national account management experience. Prior to joining AIG, she was Senior Director, National Account Management with Invesco, and Manager, National Account Management for AIM Distributors. Fiedler serves as a trustee for the Foundation for Financial Planning and as Vice Chair of the Insured Retirement Institute.

About Archer

Archer is a technology-enabled service provider that enables investment managers to manufacture solutions aligned with investor needs. With Archer’s fully integrated and robust technology platform, investment managers can maintain their proven investment process while outsourcing operations and technology to create a servicing model geared for growth. Archer has deep and broad-based experience working with asset managers, creating customized solutions to help them swiftly launch new products, streamline operations, and enter new distribution channels.

Media Contact:

Alicia McIlhinney

484.615.6269 x195

amcilhinney@archerims.com