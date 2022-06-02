Immutep Global Webcast to Discuss TACTI-002 Data Presented at ASCO 2022

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, will host a global webcast to discuss new data from 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients participating in its Phase II TACTI-002 trial including an analyst Q&A.

The new data will be presented in an Oral Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting on Friday 3 June 2022 at 1:00 pm, US Central Daylight Time (CDT); corresponding to Saturday 4 June 2022 at 4 am, AEST and announced to the market.

Webcast Details

Date & Time: 8.00 am AEST (Sydney) Tuesday 7 June 2022 /

5.00 pm CDT (Chicago) Monday 6 June 2022

Speakers: Immutep CEO Marc Voigt, CMO/CSO Dr Frederic Triebel and Christian Mueller, Vice President Strategic Development

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3616539572927/WN_fAVtcc30SXuBz-kBxfF86g

Questions: Investors are invited to submit questions in advance via immutep@citadelmagnus.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available after the event at www.immutep.com.

About Immutep

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM) and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

Immutep’s current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), a soluble LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig), which is a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator being explored in cancer and infectious disease. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease. Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies for immune response modulation, are being developed by Immutep’s large pharmaceutical partners.

Further information can be found on the Company’s website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

