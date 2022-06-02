ClassOne Technology and Fraunhofer ENAS to Collaborate on Hybrid Bonding for Advanced Imaging Devices

KALISPELL, Mont., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClassOne Technology, a leading global provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing tools for microelectronics manufacturing, today announced it is partnering with the Fraunhofer Institute for Electro Nano Systems (ENAS) on hybrid bonding techniques for heterogeneous integration of high-density pixel arrays. The work will be conducted at Fraunhofer’s Chemnitz, Germany, facility, which is fully equipped with advanced process systems, including electroplating, chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP), wafer aligners and bonders, and tools for all wafer cleaning steps.



The two partners will collaborate to develop, optimize, and integrate individual unit process steps involved in hybrid bonding of high-density pixel arrays and CMOS devices, enabling creation of thin, compact final devices for advanced imaging or sensing end products. Fraunhofer ENAS will lend its expertise in pixel array development, hybrid bonding and the entire device integration scheme. ClassOne Technology will optimize its industry-leading plating technology with CMP to mitigate associated process challenges, resulting in a final wafer optimally conditioned for high-yield bonding. The goal of the joint effort is to construct a scalable process that speeds the pixel array die transfer onto the backplane wafer.

Harald Kuhn, head of Fraunhofer ENAS, noted, “Through our R&D work with a range of semiconductor technologies, we have witnessed the emergence of device technology advancements and enabling integration schemes that require world-class electroplating capabilities. ClassOne has built a sterling reputation in this area, particularly for More than Moore applications. Their combination of industry know-how and on-wafer processing capability makes them our ideal partner to create a cohesive hybrid bonding integration scheme for high-density pixel arrays.”

“Fraunhofer ENAS’s vision for technology enablement is closely aligned with ours, making this partnership a great fit for us both,” concurred John Ghekiere, vice president, product and technology for ClassOne Technology, whose solutions have been selected by the world’s leading fabs for development and production of microdisplays. “Fraunhofer requires the advanced electroplating capability that our Solstice platform delivers, and ClassOne seeks to ensure our solutions fit perfectly into the emerging integration schemes that are driving new, enabling device innovations.”

About Fraunhofer ENAS

The Fraunhofer Institute for Electronic Nano Systems ENAS focuses on applied research for the development of smart integrated systems. The institute offers research and development services from the idea, via design and technology development up to tested prototypes. It is also a leading center for micro materials reliability. More information is available at enas.fraunhofer.de/en.html.

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology is a leading provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing systems for semiconductor and microelectronic device manufacturing around the world. Its advanced IP portfolio comprises highly customized, cost-effective processing solutions for critical wafer processes used to manufacture compound semiconductor devices for the photonics, power, 5G, sensor and MEMS markets. With tools installed in leading-edge fabs and research organizations worldwide, ClassOne’s flagship Solstice® platform is highly configurable, comprising fully and semi-automated electroplating and wet processing applications with the industry’s most competitive ROI. For more information, please visit classone.com.

Stay in touch with us. LinkedIn | Twitter

For more information, contact:

Sales Inquiries Media Inquiries Byron Exarcos Lisa Gillette-Martin ClassOne Technology Kiterocket tel: +1 (678) 772-9086 tel: +1 (408) 205-4732 email: pr@classone.com email: lgmartin@kiterocket.com

Solstice is a registered trademark of ClassOne Technology.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8587074-6287-4c28-a726-95b916361e92



