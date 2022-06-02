Ayala Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

REHOVOT, Israel and WILMINGTON, Del., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYLA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations, today announced that it will participate in a “Fireside Chat” presentation at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, to take place June 8-10, 2022, in New York, NY. The company will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference.



Details on the presentation can be found below:

Date: Friday, June 10, 2022 Time: 12:15 – 12:40 PM EST Format: Fireside Chat Location: Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, NYC

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Ayala Pharmaceuticals website.



About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations. Ayala’s approach is focused on predicating, identifying and addressing tumorigenic drivers of cancer through a combination of its bioinformatics platform and next-generation sequencing to deliver targeted therapies to underserved patient populations. The company has two product candidates under development, AL101 and AL102, targeting the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma-secretase inhibitors to treat a variety of tumors including Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL), Desmoid Tumors and Multiple Myeloma (MM) (in collaboration with Novartis). AL101, has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA and is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with ACC (ACCURACY) bearing Notch activating mutations. AL102 is currently in a Pivotal Phase 2/3 clinical trials for patients with desmoid tumors (RINGSIDE) and is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in combination with Novartis’ BMCA targeting agent, WVT078, in patients with relapsed/refractory Multiple Myeloma. For more information, visit www.ayalapharma.com.

