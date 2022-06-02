OPKO Health to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference

MIAMI, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced that management will be participating in the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference taking place June 8-10, 2022 in New York City. Management will be participating in a fireside chat on Thursday, June 9th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors.



The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of OPKO Health’s website by clicking here.

