Larimar Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Scientific Conference Presentations

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced upcoming presentations at the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation Mitochondrial Medicine 2022 meeting and XXIV World Congress International Society for Heart Research. Details on the presentations are shown below.



United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation Mitochondrial Medicine 2022

Conference Location: AAA 4-Diamond JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa (Phoenix, Arizona) Presentation Title: Frataxin (FXN) Promotes the Expression of Neuronal Differentiation Markers: Effect of FXN Supplementation in a Neurodegeneration Model Presentation Format: Oral Presenting Author: Matthew Baile, Ph.D., Senior Research Investigator, Larimar Therapeutics Presentation Date: June 9, 2022 Presentation Time: 5:30 PM PDT

During the presentation, Dr. Baile will discuss preclinical studies performed in in vitro and in vivo disease models that evaluated CTI-1601’s effects on gene expression and neurodegeneration.

XXIV World Congress International Society for Heart Research

Conference Location: Mercure Hotel MOA Berlin (Berlin, Germany) Presentation Title: Lipidomics Insights into Mitochondrial Disorders & Heart Failure Presentation Format: Oral Presenting Author: Christine Des Rosiers, Ph.D., Director, Metabolomic Laboratory & Platform, Montreal Heart Institute; Honorary and Associate Professor, Department of Nutrition, Université de Montréal Presentation Date: June 15, 2022 Presentation Time: To take place during the congress’s “Multi-omics Approaches to Understand Heart Failure” symposium, which is scheduled for 9:45 AM – 11:45 AM CEST

During the presentation, Dr. Des Rosiers will present the results of collaborative studies with Larimar that analyzed the lipidomic profiles of samples from healthy individuals and from patients with Friedreich's ataxia that were untreated or treated with CTI-1601 during Larimar’s Phase 1 multiple-ascending dose clinical trial.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

(212) 915-2569

Company Contact:

Michael Celano

Chief Financial Officer

mcelano@larimartx.com

(484) 414-2715