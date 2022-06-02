Cogent Biosciences Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced the Annual Meeting of Stockholders will take place virtually on June 7, 2022 at 9:00am ET.



All relevant documents and information relating to the annual meeting, including the notice and agenda, are available in the Investors and Media section of Cogent’s website under SEC Filings/DEF 14A “Proxy”. Shareholders of record who wish to participate should go to the meeting website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/COGT2022, enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card or Notice, and follow the instructions.

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition to bezuclastinib, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases initially targeting FGFR2 and ErbB2. Cogent Biosciences is based in Cambridge, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: Twitter and LinkedIn. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

