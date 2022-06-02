FuelCell Energy Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call on June 9, 2022 at 10 A.M. Eastern Time

DANBURY, Conn., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in manufacturing stationary fuel cell energy platforms for decarbonizing power and producing hydrogen through its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell technology to enable a world empowered by clean energy— today announced the upcoming release of its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 results prior to the Stock Market Open on Thursday, June 9, 2022. FuelCell Energy management will subsequently host a conference call with investors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 9, 2022 to discuss the second quarter results for fiscal 2022.



Participants can access the live call via webcast on the Company website or by telephone as follows:

The live webcast of this call and supporting slide presentation will be available at www.fuelcellenergy.com. To listen to the call, select ‘Investors’ on the home page, proceed to the ‘Events & presentations’ page and then click on the ‘Webcast’ link listed under the June 9 th earnings call event listed.

earnings call event listed. Alternatively, participants can dial 646-960-0699 and state FuelCell Energy or the conference ID number 1099808

The replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the Company’s Investors’ page at www.fuelcellenergy.com approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. ( Nasdaq: FCEL): FuelCell Energy is innovating to enable a world powered by clean energy through the decarbonization of power and production of hydrogen. The Company’s technology is the only one on the planet capable of both capturing carbon from an external source while producing power, and of producing hydrogen, power, and water simultaneously. Global leaders such as ExxonMobil and Toyota count FuelCell Energy as a trusted partner to help them achieve their clean energy goals.

