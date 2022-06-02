McDonald's USA and Revry Celebrate Pride With Two Exclusive Virtual Events

LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pride 2022 is anticipated to be bigger and better than ever, with LGBTQ+ media company Revry at the forefront of celebrations. Revry is partnering with McDonald's USA for a second year to host the House of Pride virtual celebration, complete with exciting musical and dance performances, hilarious comedy segments, and a can't-miss voguing performance by The House of Ebony. They will also premiere Music Out Loud, a music series that celebrates and inspires the exploration of LGBTQ+-first music.

House of Pride Brought to You by McDonald's USA will premiere on June 5 at 8pm EDT on Revry with appearances by several LGBTQ+ stars, including:

Hosts Rani KoHEnur from Queen of the Universe and radio host and DJ, Hannah Rad

Comedians Kia Barnes and Sampson McCormick and star of Legendary, Isla Ebony

Musical performers Frankie Simone, Keiynan Lonsdale, Madison Rose, Julian King, and Mila Jam

"McDonald's fans loved celebrating with House of Pride last year so we're very excited to bring it back," said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement Marketing, McDonald's USA. "We've been working to partner with more diverse-owned media, and a big part of that is our expanded partnership with Revry to create fun and meaningful events that bring together the LGBTQ+ community."

The party will continue on June 13 at 8pm EDT with Music Out Loud: Pride Edition, a throwback to music video shows with a lineup of queer musicians and artists, including actress and trans rights advocate Angelica Ross and queer singer/songwriter Cassidy King. Music Out Loud celebrates queer music through trivia games, music video premieres, and celebrity interviews.

As the demand for visibility and representation of LGBTQ+-first stories increases, Revry and LGBTQ+ content creators are dedicated to serving these audiences, which are growing over 3X annually (source: Samsung TV Plus viewers data).

"House of Pride streamed 600K times in its first year, and this June, we are expecting millions to tune-in," said Damian Pelliccione, CEO and co-founder of Revry. "With the support of McDonald's, we are able to include so many of the LGBTQ voices in Pride programming that are representative and inclusive of our diverse community."

Tune in as House of Pride and Music Out Loud both stream on Revry, the LGBTQ-first streaming media network on Samsung TV, the Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree, Rakuten TV, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Comcast Xfinity, XUMO, and more.

