Vivid Seats Reveals Best States for Country Music Lovers

CHICAGO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today revealed a look inside America’s love of all things country, announcing the top country music artists in every state, the best states to live in for country music lovers, and the top venues to experience it all live.

There is no denying that America is full of country music fanatics. After analyzing its ticket sales over the last five years, from 2017 to present day, Vivid Seats found that country music singer and songwriter Miranda Lambert is the most popular female country music artist, dominating concert ticket sales in 27 different states. Garth Brooks, one of the biggest names in the industry, was the most popular male country artist across 18 different states. It’s clear that these two popular powerhouses have excelled at entertaining fans across the country and are a must-see live in concert.

Which state loves country the most? Vivid Seats compared the population of each state to its data, looking at the number of country music concerts that take place there each year. After comparing all 50 states, it’s clear that the best state for live country music was no surprise with Tennessee - the country music capital of the world. Vivid Seats’ data also revealed the top five venues for country music fans, with NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas coming in at number one.

For those looking for the best states to kick up their boots in, the top five states for country music lovers are:

Tennessee Nevada Montana Nebraska Missouri



While some classic country mainstays have performed in sold out stadiums for decades, plenty of newcomers continue to break onto the scene. With so many making their mark on the genre, which country artists are fans looking to experience live?

The top five most popular female country music artists include:

Miranda Lambert Carrie Underwood Reba McEntire Shania Twain Kelsea Ballerini



The top five most popular male country music artists include:

Garth Brooks Luke Bryan Chris Stapleton Zac Brown Band Jason Aldean



Top five venues for country music performances include:

NRG Stadium: Houston, Texas Grand Ole Opry House: Nashville, Tennessee Red Rocks Amphitheatre: Morrison, Colorado AT&T Center: San Antonio, Texas Bridgestone Arena: Nashville, Tennessee



To find out who the top country singers are in your state, and the best venues to catch them, view Vivid Seats' interactive country music map here.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace. Based on the belief that everyone should "Experience It Live," the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people.

