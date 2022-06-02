Gold’n Futures Defines Major Extensions to Gold Structures & New Priority Gold Targets at Hercules Property, Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the “Company” or “Gold’n Futures”) is pleased to report the successful first round of interpretations of the airborne geophysical surveys of the Hercules Property in the Beardmore-Geraldton gold camp in northern Ontario. The geophysics have shown a solid correlation between strong narrow magnetic lineaments and the structures hosting the high-grade gold veins at the Hercules property. Significantly, the northwest trending lineaments are the most important. The correlating results of the magnetic maps are derived from data acquired by the helicopter borne triaxial gradient magnetic survey flown last October by GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT)



Stephen Wilkinson, CEO of Gold’n Futures, commented: “The strong correlation of the magnetic lineaments with the Hercules gold zones offers multiple new and promising vein targets. There is no doubt that the northwest trends and subparallel alignment of the lineaments is significant and highly encouraging. Importantly, the extension of the Golden Mile vein system to the northwest and its breaking into numerous splays suggest that a robust gold mineralizing system was developed. The potential of the Golden Mile collectively exceeds 6,900-meters. We look forward to investigating all the lineaments and new target areas resulting from the helicopter magnetic survey.”

Figure 1 is a plan of the geophysical lineaments overlain with the gold vein occurrences in the central part of the Hercules Property where the historical gold zones and reported mineral resources are concentrated. The magnetic lineament interpretation for these priority claims hosting the historical gold resources indicates that:

a) The Golden Mile vein system is associated with a complex bifurcating structure trending northwest more than 2,120 meters (“m”) beyond its known length of approximately 2,000 m. The main lineament divides or splays into several branches where one splay is 1,874 m long and a second splay being 940 m long.

b) The Lucky Strike vein system is just south of the Golden Mile vein and appears to extend an additional 400-meters to the northwest, giving the vein lineament an impressive strike of about 1,000 m.

c) The Yellow Brick Road lineament is located about 1,600 m northeast of the Golden Mile and extends from its known western end for an additional 2,000 m to the northwest along the contact zone of the Elmhirst Lake Intrusive Complex and volcanic rocks. Much like the Golden Mile, the Yellow Brick Road zone has a magnetic strike nearly 4 kilometers.

d) The Miron West lineament is a subparallel to the Yellow Brick Road gold structure. Together these features may define a 350 m wide corridor hosting conjugate vein arrays.

e) New Target Zones have been found south of the Golden Mile and Lucky Strike lineaments. These seven new targets occur as northwest trending lineaments (A, B, C, D, E, F and G) are aligned in correlation with the known gold zones and offer significant exploration potential.



This first interpretation is applicable to only about 10% of the surface area of the 10,052-hectare Hercules property and demonstrates the outstanding potential of this fraction of the Company’s project holdings. The coincidence of the high-grade veins with the northwest trending magnetic lineaments is clear. It is believed that the extensions of the lineaments beyond the present known limits of the veins could be the harbinger of a world-class gold deposit much like the nearby Greenstone gold mile with its reported 4.5 million ounce reserve.

The Company is now planning to include significantly more surface evaluation in its 2022 summer exploration program. Emphasis shall be placed on the new targets within the northwest extensions of the known gold veins and outside the mineral resource areas where the geophysical anomalies combined with the geological setting make highly compelling gold targets.

Figure 1 Magnetic lineaments Residual Total Field VD-1. Relationships of lineaments to gold zones.

