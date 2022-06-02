Boxed, Inc. Announces Addition to the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes - MSCI USA Index

NEW YORK, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed, Inc. (NYSE: BOXD, BOXD WS) (“Boxed” or the “Company”), an e-commerce grocery platform that sells bulk consumables and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers, today announced that the Company's stock was added to the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes – MSCI USA Index, effective as of market close on May 31, 2022.



The MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes – MSCI USA Index is an equity index compiled by MSCI Inc., a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, and is designed to measure the performance of the small-cap segment of the USA market. The index has been widely recognized as a benchmark for global institutional investors to optimize their investment portfolios.

Chieh Huang, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Boxed, commented “The inclusion of Boxed in the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes – MSCI USA Index reflects another key milestone and the recognition of what we have accomplished so far and our growth potential. The addition will enhance the visibility of Boxed among the investor community globally.”

About Boxed

Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a “big-box” store membership. This service is powered by the Company’s own purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies. Boxed further enables e-commerce through its Software & Services business, which offers customers in need of an enterprise-level e-commerce platform access to its end-to-end technology. The Company has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society. For more information visit www.boxed.com.

