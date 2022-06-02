Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Florida

FREMONT, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Florida have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ® Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, as Florida homeowners prepare for power outages this hurricane season.



Residential battery capacity in Florida is increasing steadily year-over-year with forecasts estimating deployments will grow nearly seven-fold by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“Florida homeowners understand all too well the threat severe weather like hurricanes pose to the electric grid and the immeasurable value of a resilient home battery storage system,” said Raul Vergara, owner at Cutler Bay Solar, an Enphase Platinum level installer. “IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries enable our customers to build a system that meets their unique household needs and provide reliable backup power to their homes when they need it most.”

Homeowners in Florida can now also choose to install Enphase’s revolutionary IQ8 ™ Microinverters . IQ8-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions on pairing an Enphase IQ Battery with IQ8 Microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience.

“Several years ago, Hurricane Irma triggered one of the nation’s largest natural disaster-related power outages ever measured, leaving nearly 5 million households without power,” said Billy May, owner at May Electric Solar, an Enphase Platinum level installer. “Since then, customer demand for reliable backup power has grown. Enphase solar and battery products offer a resilient solution to meet just about every homeowner need. The seamless power transfer with no fuel costs to operate are just a few on many benefits of an Enphase solar and battery system.”

“Having solar panels in the Sunshine State is a no-brainer to save money and reduce a household’s reliance on traditional grid power,” said Brian Miller, owner at PES Solar, an Enphase Platinum level installer. “Floridians who add Enphase IQ8 Microinverters and IQ Batteries to their residential energy systems can also reap the benefits of being able to continue to generate, store, and use energy when they need it, even when the grid is down.”

“We’re seeing increased demand in Enphase Energy Systems from homeowners looking to secure their power supply and maximize the benefits of clean solar energy,” said Brandon Bing, owner at All American Solar, an Enphase Platinum level installer. “We’re proud to offer our residential customers the comfort of knowing the Enphase system will keep the lights on whether the grid is available or not.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage direct current (DC). Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty, while Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Enphase is pleased to work with Florida installers to provide homeowners with industry-leading and comprehensive home energy solutions to help power their essentials during outages and stay safe from natural disasters,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “High-quality products and a focus on customer service make Enphase Energy Systems a smart choice for homeowners looking to take control of their energy future.”

For more information about Enphase IQ Batteries and IQ8 Microinverters, please visit the Enphase website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 45 million microinverters, and over 2.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 135 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

