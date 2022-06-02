Pharma Foods International and Olink initiate strategic partnership in Japan

UPPSALA, Sweden, and KYOTO, Japan, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that Pharma Foods International in Japan has initiated a partnership to use Olink technology to accelerate protein analysis services targeting Japanese customers.



Pharma Foods International (PFI) is developing pharmaceuticals, functional food, and cosmetics for the Japanese and global market. PFI’s advanced technologies include a game-changing “ALAgene®”, proprietary avian-derived humanized antibody production technology. With this new partnership, PFI will be the first company in Japan to offer services utilizing the Olink® Signature Q100 platform. PFI expects to utilize the Olink technology for their own product development as well. The company intends to address all commercial applications for Olink® Target 96 and Olink® Target 48 protein biomarker panels.

“Partnering with Olink is in line with our overall business strategy. We are very pleased to integrate the Olink technology to produce scientific evidence by protein biomarkers to further develop biopharmaceuticals and functional supplement products. This is how we discover the power of food using the power of science.” said Dr. Mujo Kim, CEO of Pharma Foods International.

Medicines are usually used to cure diseases, whereas foods are mainly used as a nutrition source but also for prevention of disease and maintenance of health. Prevention is becoming a very important concept in 21st century, thanks to the diversified and fast-paced lifestyles of individuals. Pharma Foods International, by pursuing effective fusion of pharmaceutical and food technology, aims to develop food ingredients that have unique health benefits to improve the quality of life.

“This is a great opportunity for Olink to enter the food supplement market, and this partnership with PFI is a first step. Functional foods are part of preventive measures in healthcare. With PFI’s solid background and more than 20 years serving Japanese and global customers, we are confident that our technology can address the unmet needs of the market," said Andrea Ballagi, MD, PhD, Vice President Sales and Marketing Asia and Pacific Region, Olink Proteomics.

Olink® Signature Q100

A benchtop system for protein biomarker analysis

Olink® Signature Q100 is a newly developed instrument for readout of Olink® Target 96/48 and Olink® Focus protein biomarker panels. Previously, readout of these panels has been exclusively carried out using the multi-functional Fluidigm® Biomark™ instrument – Olink Signature Q100 now offers a new, dedicated solution for qPCR readout of Olink panels that will enable researchers to run Olink kits more easily and conveniently in their own labs.

Olink® Target 96 and Olink® Target 48

Olink® Target 96 and Olink® Target 48 panels for targeted protein biomarker discovery enable faster, better-informed decisions in human protein biomarker research by providing high-multiplex immunoassays that do not compromise on either data quality or performance. This helps scientists to bring new insights into disease processes, improve disease detection, and contribute to a better understanding of biology. Identifying multiple proteins that form a signature is more powerful and reliable than looking at a single protein. Each of our well-established 96-plex panels provides assays for 92 different proteins that are focused on a specific disease area or important biological process.

About Pharma Foods International

Pharma Foods International Co., Ltd. has been developing functional food ingredients for healthcare and pharmaceutical products since 1997. With its R&D focusing on three main areas, immunity, aging, and the nerve system, PFI’s unique product portfolio including the world-bestselling “PharmaGABA” and a proprietary avian-derived antibody production technology “ALAgene®” and is expanding to recently acquired Mass Spectrometry based proteome analysis service “APRO”. PFI’s pharmaceutical and nutraceutical contribution to the extension of healthy life expectancy is promising.

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding Olink’s strategy, business plans and focus. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date hereof and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those related to Olink’s business, operations, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, including for the delivery of Olink Explore 3072 and the expansion of the Explore platform, competition, and other risks identified in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Olink’s Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-253818) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in the other filings, reports, and documents Olink files with the SEC from time to time. Olink expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.