Origin Therapeutics to Begin Trading on the CSE Under the Symbol “ORIG”

Vancouver, B.C., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”), an actively managed, psychedelics industry-focused investment issuer, is pleased to announce that it has received approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The common shares will commence trading under the trading symbol "ORIG" on June 6, 2022.



“The psychedelics sector has the potential to be very disruptive,” said Alexander Somjen, CEO of Origin Therapeutics. “We created Origin Therapeutics to give retail investors access to a diversified portfolio of high-growth potential, vetted companies that we believe are leading in the sector, many of which are not yet publicly traded, and therefore would otherwise not be accessible to retail investors.”

Origin Therapeutics is led by an experienced team that actively manages its investments through board representation and/or advisory roles to support their growth and success. The Company’s portfolio currently includes:

Dimensions Health Centres Inc. (wellness retreats)

Xpira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (drug discovery)

MicroDose Psychedelic Insights (media & entertainment)

Tripsitter Clinic Corp. (medical clinics)

Ocean Bio Ltd. (drug discovery)





“We evaluate the companies we invest in based on the caliber of their founders and management team, market opportunity and business model,” added Somjen. “We are continuously doing analysis on the industry and evaluating new companies in the sector and will continue to assess opportunities while driving the success of our current portfolio.”

For further information concerning the Company and its business, please see the long form prospectus dated May 11, 2022 (the “Prospectus”) supporting its application for listing on the CSE. A copy of the Prospectus was filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

In connection with the listing on the CSE, the Company also announces that 3,000,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) were granted on June 6, 2022 to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company’s incentive stock option plan (the “Option Plan”). The Options have an exercise price of $0.25 per Share and are exercisable for a period of five years unless terminated pursuant to the terms of the Option Plan. The Options and any Shares issued upon exercise thereof will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day ending on October 7, 2022. Certain Options are subject to escrow conditions, as described in the Prospectus.

About Origin Therapeutics

Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc (the “Company” or “Origin Therapeutics”) is an actively managed investment issuer focused on making equity investments in psychedelics industry-related companies to provide investors with diverse exposure to the sector. The Company, led by a team of industry experts, leverages its management expertise, professional network, and due diligence process to identify and invest in leading and emerging companies focused on the emerging psychedelics sector.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the closing of the Offering, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of the Prospectus and the obtaining of receipts for the Prospectus. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the Company’s business in general; (iii) that the proceeds of the Offering may need to be used for purposes other than as set out in this news release and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward- looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

