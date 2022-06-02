Bionano Genomics Announces Participation at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting 2022

Dr. Alka Chaubey, chief medical officer of Bionano, will present a spotlight session titled “OGM + NGS for Transforming Genome Biology: The Future is Bright!”





SAN DIEGO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of N x Clinical™ software, the leading solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced its participation at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting 2022. In addition to a spotlight presentation on advancing the field of genome biology through the integration of data from OGM and NGS, delivered by Dr. Alka Chaubey, chief medical officer at Bionano, the company will announce a partnership with Ignite Worldwide, an organization that promotes racial and social equity in STEM. Bionano will launch the partnership at a women’s networking event, with an accompanying opportunity for attendees to participate and drive donations to the organization.

AGBT’s General Meeting is an annual conference that brings together industry and academic professionals to discuss new technologies and advances in the field of genome biology. AGBT sessions will take place June 6-9, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. In a spotlight presentation, Dr. Chaubey will discuss how OGM may complement next generation sequencing (NGS) to provide a more comprehensive analysis of the genome, for applications in genetic disease and cancer.

Details of the presentation:

Session Time: Wednesday, June 8, 2022- 4:27-4:39 PM (EST)

Title: “OGM + NGS for Transforming Genome Biology: The Future is Bright!”

Presenter: Alka Chaubey, Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Bionano

More details on the conference can be found here.

“Bionano couldn’t be more excited about participating in AGBT. AGBT is where people come together to talk about the most significant advances in genomic technology that we have available. We are excited for Dr. Chaubey to talk about using NGS and OGM together to address fundamental challenges in translating advances in genome analysis from the lab to the patient bedside,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano Genomics.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com , www.lineagen.com or www.biodiscovery.com

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano Genomics

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the ability and utility of OGM to complement next generation sequencing (NGS) and provide a more comprehensive analysis of the genome for applications in genetic disease and cancer. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements to existing technologies; failure OGM to achieve useful complementarity with NGS; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

