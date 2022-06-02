Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO at urban-gro, Inc., Honored as a 2022 Colorado Titan 100

LAFAYETTE, Colo., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a fully integrated architectural design, engineering, procurement, and construction management (“EPC”) design-build firm specializing in horticulture, and more specifically, value-added indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”), is honored to announce that their Chairman and CEO, Bradley Nattrass, has been named to the 2022 Colorado Titan 100 list.



The Titan 100 is an award program dedicated to recognizing a premier group of 100 CEOs and C-level executives in the Colorado metropolitan area from the private and public sector, who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, passion and influence in their field. The Titan 100 honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled online. They will also receive recognition in ColoradoBiz Magazine and at the Titan 100 Annual Awards Ceremony.

Mr. Nattrass has served as the Chairman and CEO of urban-gro since co-founding the Company in 2014. He was selected for this award for leading his team and company with compassion and determination. He has provided expert guidance to ensure the Company delivers turn-key design and integrated solutions to fulfill clients’ goals to grow profitably. His vision of urban-gro as an evolving design-build firm specializing in indoor CEA is fueled by his determination and dedication towards the success of the Company and its clients.

Mr. Nattrass commented, “I am honored to receive this award on behalf of the Company’s 125 employees, and am so proud of our team’s hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence. Since 2014, urban-gro has endeavored to develop industry-leading service and equipment solutions offerings that support operators in the rapidly growing cannabis and food-focused vertical farming sectors. As we further expand globally, we will continue to meet the challenges within and outside of our industry through providing top-tier and efficient turn-key solutions to our clients.”

The Colorado Titan 100 Annual Awards Ceremony will be held tonight, June 2, 2022, in Denver. Further information on how to attend can be found here .

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is a fully integrated architectural design, engineering, procurement, and construction management (“EPC”) design-build firm specializing in horticulture, and more specifically, value-added indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”). With experience in over 500 hundred CEA projects spanning millions of square feet across the globe, we design, engineer and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro’s gro-care® Managed Services Platform leverages the Company’s expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive cultivation facility optimization. Operating as a full-service, a la carte and complete turn-key, design-build solutions provider in crop-agnostic indoor CEA and commercial market sectors, our end-to-end approach provides a single point of responsibility across all aspects of operations. Visit www.urban-gro.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this release, terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “may,” “forecasts,” “projects” and similar expressions and variations as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the proposed acquisition, the demand for our services and products, our ability to manage the adverse effect brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to execute on our strategic plans, our ability to achieve positive cash flows or profitability, our ability to achieve and maintain cost savings, the sufficiency of our liquidity and capital resources, and our ability to achieve our key initiatives for 2022. A more detailed description of these and certain other factors that could affect actual results is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

