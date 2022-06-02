FirstNet, Built with AT&T, Teams With First H.E.L.P. to Support Illinois First Responders With #ResponderReadiness Training

MORRIS, Ill., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First H.E.L.P. and FirstNet®, Built with AT&T, have teamed up to provide first responders in communities throughout Illinois with world-class mental health training through First H.E.L.P.'s #ResponderReadiness Workshop Series.

During First H.E.L.P.'s four-hour workshops, first responders explore the "3Ps" of responder readiness: performance, persistence, and prevention. Through small group discussions, participants examine the impact that operational stress and trauma have on their careers and families and take a deep dive using scenario-based training to practice difficult conversations about mental health and suicide prevention with friends, family members, and co-workers. First responders also practice resilience skills using what First H.E.L.P. refers to as the R.A.N.G.E. of Resilience.

Upcoming Illinois workshops will take place in Urbana on June 6 and June 7, Morris on June 9, and Yorkville on June 15. First H.E.L.P. will also be at the Law Enforcement Wellness Support Event on June 21, 2022.

Since 2016, First H.E.L.P. has consistently tracked law enforcement suicides throughout the nation and, in 2021, opened its efforts to include all first responders. The State of Illinois accounts for more than six percent of the 1,040 suicides reported to First H.E.L.P. since 2017, with three reported already in 2022.

AT&T is working to ease the burden on communities by providing this First H.E.L.P. high-quality training to Illinois first responders at no cost. FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority, an independent agency within the federal government.

"AT&T's commitment to our public safety community goes beyond our FirstNet network connectivity," said Dr. Anna Courie, DPN, RN, PHNA-BC, Director, Responder Wellness, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "We are dedicated to working with First H.E.L.P. to bring mental health resources to first responders across the country — especially in rural areas with limited access. This program with First H.E.L.P. will better equip first responders mentally and physically and help our public safety community stay safer."

First H.E.L.P.'s goal for the first half of 2022 is to bring its #ResponderReadiness workshop to 400 first responders in Illinois.

First H.E.L.P.'s training program reinforces the strategic priorities established by the FirstNet Health and Wellness Coalition (FNHWC) to support first responders and their families.

The two organizations hope to see this training reach as far into these rural communities as possible. While the training is open to federal, state, and large municipal responders, priority will go to smaller communities.

For communities that want to host #ResponderReadiness training, submit a hosting application here: 1sthelp.org/training/hosting. For questions, email contact@1stHELP.org.

