Casa Systems powers YTL Communications 5G network with cloud-native 5G Core

YTL Communications is first to bring 5G services to Malaysia deploying Casa Systems’ full portfolio of cloud-native 5G covering all core 5G network functions



5G deployment accelerates Malaysia’s digital transformation and economic growth

ANDOVER, Mass., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems (Nasdaq: CASA) today announced that YTL Communications Sdn Bhd has deployed Casa Systems’ industry-leading cloud-native AyxomTM 5G Core solution powering its 5G network and accelerating digital transformation across Malaysia. YTL Communications is the first service provider to launch a world-class next generation 5G network in Malaysia.

Malaysia has taken a bold step towards its connected future deploying 5G throughout the country using a single wholesale network model. The implementation of the 5G network will provide a strong digital backbone for the country and enable economic growth. YTL Communications was the first to soft launch its 5G services to customers in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Cyberjaya in December 2021. On May 26th, YTL Communications commercially launched 5G in Malaysia, marking another first in the country.

Powered by Casa Systems’ cloud-native 5G Core, YTL Communications can create new 5G services for enterprise and consumer customers and deliver an enhanced user experience with superior speeds and performance. Casa’s cloud-native 5G Core solution provides a full set of network functions including subscriber data management supplied by Summa Networks.

Wing K. Lee, Chief Executive Officer at YTL Communications said: “As the pioneer of 5G in Malaysia, YTL Communications is committed to delivering the best 5G experience to all Malaysians. Casa Systems represents a new breed of 5G technology innovators with cloud-native software solutions that transform networks to be more flexible and scalable. This advanced architecture allows us to evolve at Internet speed to meet the rapidly changing needs of our customers today and tomorrow.”

Jerry Guo, Chief Executive Officer at Casa Systems said: “This is a start of an exciting journey for YTL Communications and Casa Systems. 5G opens a new world of innovative possibilities for YTL with faster connectivity speeds, ultra-low latency, and greater bandwidth to advance communities, transform industries and dramatically enhance day-to-day experiences for their customers. This also reinforces the very positive trajectory for Casa’s Connected Cloud solutions in 2022 and our position as an industry leader in cloud-native software technology.”

Speed your 5G transformation with an end-to-end solution across all access networks

Powered by Casa’s Connected Cloud, Casa’s future-proof, cloud native products and solutions are designed to disrupt the legacy chassis-based architectures and speed network transformation for cable, mobile, and fixed networks. Casa Systems is defining a new era of innovation with its cloud-native solutions including 5G core and radio access network solutions, fixed wireless access, fiber extension, Industrial IoT, cable systems and broadband aggregation solutions. For more information about Casa Systems’ end-to-end solutions portfolio, visit www.casa-systems.com.

About Casa Systems Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, Casa Systems creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximizes revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.

About YTL Communications

YTL Communications Sdn Bhd (793634-V) is the first Mobile Operator in Malaysia to offer 5G plans to customers and give Malaysians the opportunity to experience the power of 5G under the brand name, YES. It is also a global frontrunner in 4G Internet with nationwide population coverage across the country. YES was also the first PURE 4G Mobile Operator and the first to offer voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) service for high definition, crystal clear calls, winning innovation awards for its services annually, two years before any other mobile operator in Malaysia. In 2019, YES successfully made Malaysia the second country in the world and the first in Asia to deploy Terragraph. As of July 2019, YES had deployed the world’s largest Terragraph network in Georgetown, Penang. YES was the first to introduce twin innovations in not just gigabit wireless mesh network – offering free public Wi-Fi that is the fastest public Wi-Fi in the world via Terragraph, but was also the first to introduce GiGa Wire, which modernizes existing copper building infrastructure to deliver fibre-like speed. For more information about YES mobile and broadband plans, kindly visit www.yes.my.

CASA SYSTEMS PR CONTACT:

Alicia Thomas

Casa Systems, Inc.

100 Old River Road

Andover, Mass. 01810

+1.817.909.8921

alicia.thomas@casa-systems.com

YTL COMMUNICATIONS PR CONTACT:

Zeno Malaysia

Level 26, Centrepoint North,

Lingkaran Syed Putra,

Mid Valley City,

59200 Kuala Lumpur,

Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

+603 2283 5922

YES@zenogroup.com