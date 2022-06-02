DLH Wins Renewal of National Institute of Health Contract for Statistical Support

ATLANTA, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced it has been awarded a contract to provide statistical, mathematical, and computational support for the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (“NIEHS”) research. DLH has held this contract since 1986.

The contract includes a base period of one year with four one-year options, for a total value of approximately $13 million. Under this award, DLH will provide statistical analysis, research support, software programing, and data visualization for NIEHS’ Division of National Toxicology Program (“DNTP”) and Division of Intramural Research (“DIR”). Areas of focus include carcinogenesis, neurotoxicity, immunotoxicity, toxicology, and biology.

“DLH staff have demonstrated their unique strengths in providing the NIEHS DNTP and DIR with statistical, mathematical, and computational services and we are thrilled to continue this collaborative partnership,” said Jeanine Christian, President of DLH’s Public Health and Scientific Research operating unit. “We will utilize our specialized experience and expertise in statistical analysis and toxicology alongside our colleagues at NIEHS as we build towards a greater understanding of human disease through environmental stressors, which now includes challenges such as climate change and health disparities.”

“The strength of our customer relationship is a source of tremendous pride for DLH, and we are honored to continue our work alongside the world-class researchers at NIEHS,” said Zach Parker, DLH President and CEO. “The DLH team will continue to employ innovative statistical approaches that keep step with emerging technologies and new scientific approaches to support the crucial public health work of NIEHS.”

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) delivers improved health and readiness solutions for federal programs through research, systems development, and innovative care processes. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,400 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to public health to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

