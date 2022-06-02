Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market to have a phenomenal CAGR of 3.8% in the next 10 years | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global alpha-amylase baking enzyme market is expected to secure a market value worth US$ 465 Million while expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be accredited to the increasing importance of enzymes in bread making to provide various features such as; color texture, dough improvement, and softness. Increasing demand from bakery manufacturers for enzymes to increase the yeast and provide better texture during the formulation for the final product is projected to be another vital factor in the coming time.



Moreover, the alpha-amylase enzyme is gaining significant traction in the chemical industry as they are used as a catalyst in biofuels. They’re likely to experience significant traction for detergent production in order to augment the product yield and reduce lead time. In addition, rising interest in the plant-based alpha-amylase baking enzyme is anticipated to offer significant opportunities to the market. For instance, in June 2021, RXBAR, the Kellogg Company subsidiary rolled out its first plant-based product, peanut butter, and chocolate chip flavors. Such initiatives are expected to provide opportunities for expansion in the market in the coming time.

On the contrary, health issues associated with the consumption of bakery products are projected to be the most significant factor hindering market growth in the coming time. Furthermore, rising preference for all alternative protein hydrolysis enzymes like xylanase, lipase, and others are likely to limit the market growth in the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

· Bacteria-based alpha-amylase baking enzymes to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period

· By application, bread manufacturing to comprise maximum usage, documenting a CAGR of 3.6%

· Market in the U.S to value US$ 162.4 Million by 2032

· U.K market to expand at a CAGR of 3% in the assessment period

· Market in Japan to garner US$ 27 Million during the forecast period

“Rising consumption of bakery products as well as the quest to include ingredients which are consumer health friendly and cost effective are collectively leading to expansion of the market for alpha-amylase baking products market,” says an analyst at FMI.

Competition Analysis

Key players in the global alpha-amylase baking enzyme market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes A/S DuPont, Puratos Group N.V., and Specialty Enzymes. Recent key developments in the market are:

· In May 2022, Winni Cakes, India’s leading online gifting platform and bakery chain, announced the opening of the first baking institute in Panchkula that has world resources, educators, and a modern bakery set up to train the young fellows.

· In May 2022, B&M, a European Value Retail S.A.., announced the launch of the banana-flavored Jammie Dodger biscuit range.

Key Segments Profiled in the Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market Study

Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market by Source:

Fungi-based Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzymes

Bacteria-based Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzymes Maltogenic G4 Others

Plant-Based Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzymes

Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzyme Market by Application:

Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzymes for Bread

Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzymes for Cookies & Biscuits

Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzymes for Desserts

Alpha-Amylase Baking Enzymes for Other Applications

