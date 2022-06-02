Nasdaq to Acquire Metrio, a Leader in Sustainability Software

Metrio’s data collection, analytics and reporting solutions to bolster Nasdaq’s portfolio of IR & ESG services

NEW YORK and MONTREAL, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that it entered into an agreement to acquire Metrio, a privately-held provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) data collection, analytics and reporting services based in Montreal. Nasdaq plans to integrate Metrio’s software as a service (SaaS) platform into its suite of ESG solutions.

“Metrio’s platform is complementary to Nasdaq’s end-to-end suite of sustainability reporting solutions and will accelerate our ability to support corporate clients who are looking for improved reporting technology across all three pillars of ESG,” said Michael Bartels, Senior Vice President, IR & ESG Services at Nasdaq. “We expect current and prospective clients to benefit from a flexible platform that collects, measures and analyzes corporate sustainability data, as well as generates investor-grade reports in real-time, which can be adapted for and shared with multiple stakeholders.”

Nasdaq has developed a range of ESG-focused technologies and solutions over the last decade to help clients achieve their corporate sustainability and governance objectives. These include ESG advisory services for investor relations professionals; Puro.Earth, a carbon marketplace; Nasdaq OneReport, an ESG workflow and reporting platform; Board Advisory, Board Meeting Management, and Compliance solutions for governance professionals; and The Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence.

The demand for more robust and comprehensive sustainability reporting solutions has risen dramatically in recent years due to evolving regulatory reporting requirements, investor input, and the increase of corporate sustainability commitments by corporates. Founded in 2009, Metrio established itself as an early mover in the space and developed a solution that has transformed the way corporates think about and act on ESG. The acquisition of Metrio underscores Nasdaq’s commitment to helping clients better manage and unlock value from their data so that they can make better decisions and provide more transparency to their stakeholders.

“We are tremendously proud of the market leading reporting solutions our team has built over the last decade,” said Patrick Elie, CEO & Co-Founder, Metrio. “We are excited to be part of Nasdaq as we seek new opportunities to bring our solutions to a wider set of stakeholders and increase our impact, said Pierre-Alexandre Hurtubise COO & Co-Founder, Metrio.

The transaction is expected to close by mid-June and financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed. For more information about Metrio, please visit www.nasdaq.com/esg/nasdaq-acquires-metrio. For more information on Nasdaq’s ESG offering for corporate clients, please visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/corporate-esg-solutions.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

About Metrio



Metrio is a leader in sustainable development solutions. Since 2009, its CSR reporting software has helped more than 5,000 users at over 100 global companies simplify the way they collect, analyze, and share their ESG data to become more sustainable, transparent, and profitable. Metrio is a certified B Corp, a member of the SASB Alliance, a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact and a CDP accredited supplier. www.metrio.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking information related to Nasdaq, Metrio and the proposed acquisition of Metrio by Nasdaq that involves substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. When used in this communication, words such as "intends", "plans", "will", “believes”, "expected”, and similar expressions and any other statements that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, among other things, statements about the potential benefits of the proposed transaction, Nasdaq’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, the financial condition, results of operations and business of Nasdaq or Metrio, and the anticipated timing of closing of the proposed transaction. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the ability of Nasdaq to consummate the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all; Nasdaq’s ability to successfully integrate Metrio’s operations; Nasdaq’s ability to implement its plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to Metrio’s business after the completion of the transaction and realize expected synergies; the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the proposed transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; risks related to diverting management's attention from Nasdaq’s ongoing business operations; the negative effects of the announcement or the consummation of the proposed transaction on Nasdaq’s operating results; significant transaction costs; unknown liabilities; the risk of litigation related to the proposed transaction; and the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Metrio’s business relationships, operating results, and business generally.

Further information on these and other risk and uncertainties relating to Nasdaq can be found in its reports filed on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings Nasdaq makes with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. These documents are also available under the Investor Relations section of Nasdaq 's website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/investor-relations. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. Nasdaq and Metrio disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Sophia Weiss

(646) 483-6960

sophia.weiss@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA

(212) 401-8737

ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

