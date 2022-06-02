Jitterbit Appoints New COO Ahead of Expansion Plans

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit , the API transformation company, today announced Jeremy Parker has been promoted to chief operating officer (COO) effective immediately. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for enabling Jitterbit to scale and unlock additional growth opportunities and will continue to report to George Gallegos, CEO of Jitterbit.



“In the last year, Jitterbit has accelerated its growth organically and through three acquisitions. This new role will help us build on our momentum , and Jeremy is the right leader for it,” said Gallegos. “Within months of joining Jitterbit, Jeremy proved to be a successful and trusted change agent. He’s well-positioned to help the company execute on our expansion plans while driving operational improvements.”

Parker joined Jitterbit in late 2021 as senior vice president of global revenue operations. Prior to Jitterbit, he served as senior vice president of sales operations at Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle. He joined Perforce through its acquisition of Rogue Wave Software, a provider of software development tools and code components and a former portfolio company of private equity firm Audax Group. During his career, Parker has served in various leadership positions of increasing responsibility in operations, sales, customer service and product development.

“The Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) market has been one of the fastest growing software segments. Now the iPaaS market is shifting, creating more opportunity,” said Parker. “Today customers need to do more than connect their applications. They need to automate workflows. Like the industry, Jitterbit is constantly evolving and innovating to help customers solve their workflow automation challenge. I look forward to helping usher Jitterbit, as well as the industry, into its next chapter.”

