Company announcement No. 8 2022



Danske Bank A/S

Holmens Kanal 2 – 12

DK - 1092 København K

2 June 2022

Changes to the organisation and Executive Leadership Team of Danske Bank A/S



Philippe Vollot has decided to resign from his position as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) in Danske Bank to take up a position with another bank. Accordingly, Philippe Vollot steps out of the Executive Leadership Team today.

Under Philippe Vollot’s leadership, Danske Bank has developed a clear and well-defined financial crime prevention plan, which is now in the implementation phase. Furthermore, Danske Bank has built a strong Group Compliance organisation, which encompasses regulatory affairs and financial crime compliance functions as well as all ‘1st line’ units (Financial Crime Prevention and Financial Crime Risk).

In the Executive Leadership Team, Head of Personal Customers Christian Bornfeld will assume responsibility for Danske Bank’s units Financial Crime Prevention and Financial Crime Risk working within the financial crime prevention across the organisation. Christian Bornfeld has strong international experience in the area, having led financial crime prevention in his previous role as Group COO of ABN AMRO.

CEO Carsten Egeriis says:

“I would like to thank Philippe for the significant contributions he has made during his time with Danske Bank. He has built a strong compliance and financial crime prevention organization and led the development of our plan in this important area, which is now in the implementation phase. Going forward, we have decided to hand over the responsibility for Financial Crime Prevention and Financial Crime Risk to Christian Bornfeld who will bring his deep international experience in financial crime prevention into the continued implementation of our plan, which is already progressing well.”

Chief Compliance Officer Satnam Lehal will, on an interim basis, report organisationally to the Chief Risk Officer, Magnus Thor Agustsson. The Chief Compliance Officer will continue to have an independent reporting line to the Board of Directors.

The new executive responsibilities will take effect as of today.



