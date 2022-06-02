New York, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fork Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960936/?utm_source=GNW
Global Fork Sensors Market to Reach $381.2 Million by 2026
The L and U shaped fork sensors, also known as slot sensors utilize through-beam photoelectric technology for identifying objects that pass via the slot. A fork sensor could be used for counting items within an assembly line or for detecting irregularities within the assembly line. Fork sensors, along with various other smart sensors are witnessing growth, in line with the trending Internet of Things (IoT). Growth in the market is primarily driven by the increasing popularity and adoption of Industry 4.0 and IoT with fork sensor technology, primarily the increased adoption of the technology within smart cities. Also, solutions that are fork sensor-based are being widely used in manufacturing applications; and key players are focusing on fork sensor related R&D investments for enhancing the existing sensors-based offerings. Also, smart sensors are being increasingly used, thereby fueling growth of the market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fork Sensors estimated at US$269.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$381.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. Optical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$190.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ultrasonic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35% share of the global Fork Sensors market. The Optical segment is dominant due to the laser-based optical fork sensors` high precision; and cost-efficient LED-based optical fork sensors that include infrared and red light-based fork sensors. Optical fork sensors are available in one of the three light sources that include infrared, laser, and red. The object is detected when passes through the fork`s prongs. Certain fork sensors combine the benefits offered by ultrasonic and light-based sensors; and are primarily used in the packaging industry for labeling machine applications. Such sensors are capable of reliably, accurately and quickly detecting an array of labels, irrespective of surface or material attributes. This is likely to prevent downtime and improve machine throughput.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $65.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $47.1 Million by 2026
The Fork Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$65.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.76% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$47.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$51.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe is likely to witness high adoption of fork sensors due to constant technological innovations and expansions by well-established providers and manufacturers of fork sensors within the region.
Vibrating Tuning Segment to Reach $73.6 Million by 2026
In the global Vibrating Tuning segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$43.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$60 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured) -
- Balluff GmbH
- Baumer Holding AG
- Datalogic S.p.A.
- Leuze electronic bv
- M.D.Micro Detectors S.p.A.
- Omron Corporation
- Pepperl+Fuchs SE
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- SensoPart Industriesensorik GmbH
- Sick AG
- Telemecanique Sensors
- Telco Sensors Inc.
- WayCon Positionsmesstechnik GmbH
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Rising Levels of Unemployment Threatens to Shrink the Global
Middle Class Population: Unemployment in the U.S. (In Million)
Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to
COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Industrial Activity Remains Subdued, Inducing Weakness into
Fork Sensors Market
Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Fork Sensors: A Brief Synopsis
Ideal for Detecting Small Parts
Fork Sensor with Combined Benefits of Ultrasonic and Light-
based Sensors
Tuning Fork Sensors: Definition and Functionality
An Innovative Tuning Fork Sensing Technology-based Sensor
Benefits of Tuning Fork Sensors
Applications for Tuning Fork Sensors
Global Fork Sensors Market: Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Type: Optical Fork Sensors to Witness High Growth
World Fork Sensors Market by Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic, and Vibrating
Tuning
Analysis by End-Use
World Fork Sensors Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling,
and Other End-Uses
Regional Analysis
World Fork Sensors Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
World Fork Sensors Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR
(Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Africa, Middle East, USA, Japan, Europe, and Canada
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Fork Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand in Packaging & Labeling Applications
Fork Sensors Facilitate Seamless Coordination in Quality
Control and Track & Trace in Packaging Processes
Sophisticated Fork Sensors Come to the Fore for Labeling Machines
Printing & Packaging Made Easier in Consumer Goods Processing
Emphasis on Automation and Shift Towards Industry 4.0 Widen
Business Opportunities
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Industrial Robots Usage to Spike Post COVID-19 Period:
Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000 Workers)
Demand for Robust Identification Technologies for Real-Time
Tracing in Food Industry Bodes Well
Healthy Trajectory in Food & Beverages Sector Augurs Well
Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024
Expanding IIoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for
the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years
2018 and 2022
Relevance of Accurate Monitoring & Inspection Widens Business Case
Technology Advancements & Innovations Steer Momentum
Leuze’s GSX Fork Sensor: A Breakthrough Design
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork
Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Optical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Optical by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultrasonic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Ultrasonic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vibrating Tuning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Vibrating Tuning by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Vibrating Tuning by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging & Labeling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Packaging & Labeling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging & Labeling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Sensors Market Overview
Fork Sensors Market Dominated by Manufacturing and Packaging
Industries
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork
Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -
Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and
Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork
Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,
Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -
Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and
Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork
Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -
Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and
Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork
Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,
Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
A Market Laden with Opportunities
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork
Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -
Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and
Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork
Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,
Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
European Sensors Market: Brief Overview
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fork Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -
Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and
Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -
Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and
Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -
Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic
and Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork
Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -
Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and
Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork
Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,
Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork
Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -
Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and
Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork
Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,
Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork
Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -
Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and
Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fork
Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,
Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -
Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and
Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating
Tuning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fork Sensors by
Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical,
Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging &
Labeling and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fork Sensors by
End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Sensors Market: A Brief Overview
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fork Sensors by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fork Sensors by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating
Tuning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fork Sensors by
Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical,
Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging &
Labeling and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fork Sensors by
End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -
Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical,
Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Fork Sensors by
End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Fork Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: India Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -
Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical, Ultrasonic and
Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 115: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: India Historic Review for Fork Sensors by End-Use -
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fork Sensors by Type - Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating
Tuning - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Fork Sensors by Type -
Optical, Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Fork Sensors by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Optical,
Ultrasonic and Vibrating Tuning for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 121: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Fork Sensors by End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging &
Labeling and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Fork Sensors by
End-Use - Manufacturing, Packaging & Labeling and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
