Cybersecurity at What Cost? Risk Management Pioneer Jack Jones Takes a Future Look at RSA Conference in San Francisco

RESTON, Va., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With cybersecurity threat events and costs continuing to escalate, Jack Jones, founder and chairman of The FAIR Institute, and one of the foremost experts on quantitative cyber risk analysis, will share his insights into The Future of Cybersecurity Risk Measurement, in person at the 2022 RSA Conference at Moscone Center in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 8, 8:30 a.m. PT.



A virtual two-day webinar, FAIR Analysis Fundamentals Training, will precede Jones' presentation Sunday, June 5-Monday, June 6. The session offers a technical outlook on cyber and technology risk as well as communicating on risk in business terms that organizations' leadership demands.

Jones is considered one of the most original thinkers in cybersecurity and risk, creating FAIR™ (Factor Analysis of Information Risk) and subsequently The FAIR Institute, a global non-profit professional organization dedicated to advancing the discipline of measuring and managing risk. He is a tireless advocate for a quantitative, business-aligned approach to cyber risk at industry conferences and in his writing (including the FAIR book, Measuring and Managing Information Risk).

Once one of the only voices against conventional wisdom that cyber risk could not be understood in financial terms, Jones now is a respected thought leader who is reshaping the risk management and cybersecurity professions. He recently introduced the FAIR Controls Analytics Model (FAIR-CAM™) that for the first time enables a quantitative approach for reliable analysis of the effectiveness of controls and controls systems.

FAIR Analysis Fundamentals Training (virtual)

Sunday, June 5 - Monday, June 6

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT

Reserve a Seat

Led by The RiskLens Academy, the introductory course explains the foundational concepts of FAIR risk quantification then helps attendees apply new skills in hands-on risk modeling. Participants will be prepared to pass the Open FAIR Level 1 exam for FAIR certification, an increasingly valuable milestone for career advancement in security and risk management.

The Future of Cybersecurity Risk Measurement

Seminar with Jack Jones

Wednesday, June 8

8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT

Moscone South 301-302

Open to All Pass-holders

For questions about The FAIR Institute events at RSAC 2022, please contact Luke Bader, director, membership and programs, at lbader@fairinstitute.org.

Agenda 8:30 - 9:15 a.m. PT Introduction to Risk Quantification with FAIR | Jack Jones, FAIR Institute 9:15 - 10:30 a.m. PT Why is FAIR worth it for organizations? – A Fireside Chat with FAIR Institute Members | Darren Kane, Chief Security Officer, nbn™ Australia; Tony Martin-Vegue, Senior Information Security Risk Engineer, Netflix 10:30 - 10:45 a.m. PT Break 10:45 -11:45 a.m. PT Introduction to FAIR Controls Analytics Model (FAIR-CAM™) | Jack Jones, FAIR Institute 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT Discussion on the Future of Risk Management with FAIR-CAM™

About the FAIR Institute

The FAIR Institute is an expert, non-profit organization led by information risk officers, CISOs and business executives, created to develop and share standard risk management practices based on FAIR. Factor Analysis of Information Risk (FAIR™) is the only international standard analytics model for information security and operational risk. FAIR helps organizations quantify and manage risk from the business perspective and enables cost-effective decision-making. To learn more and get involved visit: www.fairinstitute.org.

FAIR Institute education partners include Arizona State University, Carnegie Mellon University, Center for Applied Cyber Education, Ferris State University, George Mason University, Harvard University, Macquarie University, Pepperdine, San Jose State University, University of Massachusetts Amherst, University of Tampa, University of Toronto, Virginia Tech, and Washington University in St. Louis.