Global Cash and Coin Deposit Bags Market to Reach $486.3 Million by 2026
Cash and coin deposit bags are intended to provide businesses and customers with a temper-proof option for transporting high volume cash and coins in a safe manner. These bags hold a critical significance in offering high degree of protection from thefts. Cash and coin deposit bags are made using tough materials such as sturdy plastic for robust support and convenient handling. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by growing cash logistics industry, security issues of cash transport & ATM refill frauds, importance of cash handling in casinos, sustained demand in hospitality and hotels industry, and growing demand for coin-operated laundry services. Given the importance of cash in an economy, cash logistics is emerging into a healthy industry with robust growth opportunities. Global cash demand continues to increase consistently despite rising adoption of electronic payment, with cash circulation in terms of GDP exceeding 9.6%, up from around 8.1% in 2011. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which continues unabated has pushed the world towards a more cash-driven economy, spurring opportunities for cash handling and management products and solutions. The rise in number of working women and growth in dual-income households is driving the trend towards coin-operated laundry services.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cash and Coin Deposit Bags estimated at US$372 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$486.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Opaque, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$400.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Clear segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $105.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $68.1 Million by 2026
The Cash and Coin Deposit Bags market in the U.S. is estimated at US$105.4 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$68.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. While a sizeable fraction of the public in advanced economies has full access to credit cards and bank accounts, cash in circulation continues to increase, which can be credited to low interest rates. Growth in Asia-Pacific continues to be driven by India and China, fueled by rising middle class, growing income levels and the presence of a large unbanked or under-banked population.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
- A. Rifkin Co.
- Block and Company, Inc.
- B-Sealed Pty Ltd.
- Dunbar Security Products, Inc.
- Dynaflex Private Limited
- Initial Packaging Solutions Ltd.
- International Plastics Inc.
- Korozo Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS
- MMF Industries
- NELMAR Security Packaging Systems Inc.
- Packaging Horizons Corporation
- ProAmpac LLC
- Novolex
- TruSeal (Pty) Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cash and Coin Deposit Bags - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
As the Most Liquid Asset, the Importance of Cash in an Economy
Can Never Be Undermined
Factors Influencing Use of Cash: Percentage Breakdown by
Consumer Preference
Cash Larceny Continues to Remain a Major Threat for Cash
Businesses Worldwide
Stealing Cash From Point of Sale Devices & Cash Registers is
the Most Popular Form of Cash Larceny
Cash & Coin Deposit Bags is the First Step in Fraud Fighting
Pandemic Provides the Perfect Platform for Cash Fraud
Amid the Virus Led Recession, Cash in Circulation is Increasing
Creating a Positive Twist in Market Events for Cash & Coin
Deposit Bags. Here’s a Peek Into this Interesting Phenomenon
Cash-Use Makes a Resurgence & Shows Signs of Staying On Even
Into the Post Pandemic Period: M0 Money in Circulation in
Countries Worldwide (In US$ Billion) As of August 2020
So Just How Much Has COVID-19 Impacted the Global Economy?
Virus Induced Recession Impacts Businesses & Consumers Across
All Sectors: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,
Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Encourages Increased Cash
Hoarding: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019,
1Q2020 & 2Q2020
Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered Business
Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business Confidence Index
(BCI) Points
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Growing Cash Logistics Industry Offers Opportunities for Cash
in Transit Bags
Security Issues of Cash Transport & ATM Refill Frauds Provide a
Strong Business Case for Cash & Coin Deposit Bags
Increased Volumes of Cash-In Transit Expands the Addressable
Market Opportunity for Cash & Coin Deposit Bags: Global Cash
Logistics Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020
through 2025
As an Industry Dealing with Cash & Coins, Casinos to Offer Room
for Growth
A Synopsized Review of Innovations in Cash & Coin Deposit Bags
Designed for Casinos
As Revenues From Casinos Increase So Will the Need for Physical
Cash Controls to Safeguard Revenues Earned at Gaming Tables:
Global Casino Revenues (In US$ Billion) by Region for the
Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027
Growth in 2020, Only Slightly Weakened by COVID-19
Growing Demand for Laundry Services Bodes Well for Cash & Coin
Deposit Bags
Expected Revenues Gains in the Laundry Industry Equals More
Cash to Safeguard: Global Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services
Market (In US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2021, 2023 &
2025
Banking Industry Emerges as the Largest End-User of Cash & Coin
Deposit Bags
Expanding ATM Networks to Increase Physical Cash Movement &
Drive Demand for Cash-In Transit Safety Bags: % ATM
Deployments at Non-Bank Locations for the Year 2020
Growing Density of ATMs & Increased Frequency of ATM Refilling
to Benefit Demand for Cash-In Transit Safety Bags
Growing Number of ATMs Highlight the Fact that Cash is Still
King: Global ATM Density Per 100,000 People (In Number of
Units)
Global Installed Base of ATMs (In 000 Units) by Region
Rise of Multi-Functional ATMs Popular for Cash Deposits Drives
Demand for Cash Deposit Bags Among Bank Customers
Adherence to Safety Protocols in Handling Cash is Non-
Negotiable. Demand in the Hotels End-Use Industry Escapes
Erosion
Fraud Related Complaints Lodged Spikes Amid the Pandemic Even
as Industries Collapse & Businesses Hurt: Fraud Complaints
Lodged in the U.S for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020 (In 000s)
Plummeting Revenues Amid Declining Hotel Occupancy Rates
Juxtaposed With Rising Fraud to Keep Cash & Coin Deposit Bags
Afloat During this Crisis: Hotel Occupancy Rates in Select
Countries: March 2020
Although Disconcerting, Money Laundering Through the Physical
Transportation of Cash Pushes Up Growth in the Market
Tamper Evident & Tamper Proof Bags Grow in Popularity
Importance of Till Management in the Retail Industry Drives
Demand for Cash Register Till Bags
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
