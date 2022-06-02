Procaps Group Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2022 Results

MIAMI and BARRANQUILLA, Colombia, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ: PROC) (“Procaps”), a leading integrated LatAm healthcare and pharmaceutical conglomerate, today announced its preliminary financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (“Q1-22”).



Preliminary Q1-22 Results Highlights

Net revenues for Q1-22 totaled $86 million, an increase of 11% when compared with the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (“Q1-21”), primarily driven by strong demand across Procaps Colombia, CAN and CASAND, as well as from our continued rollout of new product launches.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 15% to $9 million for Q1-22, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11% for the quarter.

Q122 Q121 Δ% Net Revenues 86 77 11% Adjusted EBITDA 9 8 15% Adj. EBITDA margin 11 % 10 % 45 bps

“Our first quarter of 2022 continued our previous year’s momentum with significant demand across business units supported by the ongoing rollout of new product launches. As previously announced, we expect that the acquisition of Grupo Somar (including Química y Farmacia, Gelcaps and related entities) from Advent International will provide us with an important presence in Mexico, the region's second largest market, and further strengthen our future outlook. We look forward to sharing more details on our first quarter financial results conference call in the next few weeks,” said Rubén Minski, CEO of Procaps.

First Quarter 2021 Preliminary Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for Q1-22 totaled $85.6 million, representing an increase of 10.6% when compared to net revenues of $77.4 million for Q1-21.

The increase was primarily driven by positive performances in the Procaps Colombia, CAN and CASAND business units. The increase in net revenues was partially offset by macroeconomic headwinds, particularly the depreciation of certain local currencies in the countries where Procaps operates to the U.S. dollar and certain global supply chain issues.

Net revenue by strategic business unit (“SBU”) is shown below:

Q122 %NR Q121 %NR Δ% CAN 11.3 13.2% 8.3 10.8% 35.1% CASAND 12.6 14.7% 10.5 13.5% 19.8% Diabetrics 4.6 5.4% 6.5 8.4% -28.9% Nextgel 25.3 29.6% 25.0 32.3% 1.4% Procaps Colombia 31.9 37.2% 27.1 35.0% 17.4% Total Net Revenues 85.6 100.0% 77.4 100.0% 10.6%

Central America North (CAN)

The 35.1% increase in net revenues for the CAN SBU from $8.3 million for Q1-21 to $11.3 million for Q1-22 was primarily due to the increased demand for both Rx and OTC products, such as Betaduo, Nutrigel and Foskrol.

Central America South and Andean Region (CASAND)

The 19.8% increase in net revenue for the CASAND SBU from $10.5 million for Q1-21 to $12.6 million for Q1-22 was primarily due to further development and the rollout of new products in the region, such as Fortzink, Derovit and Vitybell, and the continued strengthening of sales of existing brands in key growth markets, such as Betaduo, Albisec and Alercet.

Diabetrics

The Diabetrics SBU experienced a decrease in net revenue of 28.9% from $6.5 million for Q1-21 to $4.6 million for Q1-22, primarily due to Coomeva, an important Colombian public health insurance plan (Entidades Promotoras de Salud, or “EPS”), going bankrupt, which affected our sales of Diabetrics products through governmental channels as distributors adjusted their inventories to account for the patients previously covered by Coomeva. We believe these adjustments to be temporary and expect distributers to readjust their inventories when the patients previously covered by Coomeva are transferred to another EPS. In addition, we also experienced certain supply chain issues with suppliers of materials, which have been addressed in the second quarter of 2022.

Nextgel

The 1.4% increase in net revenue for the Nextgel SBU from $25.0 million for Q1-21 to $25.3 million for Q1-22 was primarily due a significant increase in the CDMO for Softgel and gummies business, which was partially offset by a decrease in the sales of Dronabinol and Progesterone products due to regulatory approvals processes and manufacturing site changes, which we expect to be resolved by the third quarter of 2022.

Procaps Colombia

The 17.4% increase in net revenues for the Procaps Colombia SBU from $27.1 million for Q1-21 to $31.9 million for Q1-22 was primarily due to increased demand for existing Rx and OTC products, such as Gestavit, Citragel, Muvett and B-Vit, and the rollout of new products, such as Dolofen and Calcio+Vit D3.

EBITDA1

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 15.5% from $8.0 million for Q1-21 to $9.2 million for Q1-22.

This increase was primarily driven by the increased demand across branded Rx and OTC businesses from both our existing products and iCDMO business as well as from our continued rollout of new product launches.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for Q1-22 was 10.7%, a 45.4 bps increase from Q1-21.

Please see below the reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to net income, which Procaps believes is the most comparable IFRS measure to Adjusted EBITDA for Q1-22 and Q1-21.

Q122 %NR Q121 %NR Δ% Net Income 16.4 19.2 % (17.0 ) -22.0 % n.a. Financial expenses (14.6 ) -17.0 % 14.2 18.4 % n.a. Income tax 5.7 6.6 % 1.9 2.4 % 199.4 % D&A 3.5 4.1 % 4.5 5.9 % -22.8 % EBITDA 11.0 12.9 % 3.6 4.7 % 204 % FX translation adjustments1 (5.2 ) 0.2 Transaction expenses2 2.4 3.3 Other expenses3 1.0 0.9 Adjusted EBITDA 9.2 10.8 % 8.0 10.3 % 15.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.8 % 10.3 % 52.2 bps

(1) Foreign currency translation adjustments represent the reversal of exchange losses we recorded due to foreign currency translation of monetary balances of certain of our subsidiaries’ from U.S. dollars into the functional currency of those subsidiaries as of March 31, 2022 and 2021.

(2) Transactions expenses primarily include: (i) capital markets advisory fees of $1.1 million incurred in connection with the Business Combination, (ii) incremental audit fees of $0.3 million incurred in connection with the Business Combination, (iii) consulting, accounting and legal expenses incurred in connection with the Business Combination, (iv) tail policy insurance costs in connection with the Business Combination, and (v) incremental director & officer policy insurance costs incurred in connection with the Business Combination.

(3) Other expenses primarily include (i) COVID-19 impact adjustments in the amount of $0.9 million for Q1-22 and $0.8 million for Q1-21, primarily due to expenses incurred for safety precautions during the pandemic, such as employees’ COVID-19 testing, vaccination, office, and production infrastructure adaptation to practice social distancing, to maintain a safe work and production environment for the employees, other miscellaneous expenses resulted from COVID-19 pandemic, and (ii) other non-operating costs.





Net Income

Net income for Q1-22 was $16.4 million, compared to a net loss of $17.0 million for Q1-21. The increase in net income for the period includes a U$20.2 million non-cash gain from the re-valuation of our ordinary shares held in escrow and warrant liabilities, which the change in fair value from December 31, 2021 to March 31, 2022 is recorded as finance (expenses) income, net.

Procaps expects to report its complete first quarter 2022 financial results in the next few weeks. The preliminary financial results set forth in this release are based on the information available to us at this time. Our actual results may vary from the estimated preliminary results presented here due to the completion of our financial closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments that may arise between now and the time the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 are finalized. The estimated preliminary financial results have not been audited or reviewed by our independent registered public accounting firm. These estimates should not be viewed as a substitute for our full interim financial statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on this preliminary data.

In conjunction with Procaps’ full earnings release for the first quarter of 2022, we will host a Business Update conference call during which management will discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results and provide an update on current and future business initiatives. Further information regarding the call will be provided at a later date.

