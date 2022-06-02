New York, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960834/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market to Reach $663.6 Million by 2026



Butyric acid is a foul smelling carboxylic acid and is corrosive. As result, butyric acid is converted into stable products such as esters and salts to enable easier application and handling. Butyric acid salts such as calcium butyrate, magnesium butyrate, potassium butyrate, and sodium butyrate represent the largest derivatives of butyric acid. Among the various salts of butyric acid, calcium butyrate and sodium butyrate find the largest application. Butyric acid derivatives find application in wide range of industries such as animal feed, food industry, pharmaceuticals, and perfume and fragrance industries. Among all applications, animal feed applications in swine, poultry, aquaculture, and ruminants represent the largest application for butyric acid derivatives. Butyric acid derivatives are micro-encapsulated to enable controlled release within the colon of the animal. Butyric acid derivatives provide benefits such as improving the gastrointestinal health, which aids in increased metabolism and digestion, as well as in prevention of ailments and infections of the animals. These properties ensure animals with good health and improved meat output.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Butyric Acid Derivatives estimated at US$450.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$663.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Sodium Butyrate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$349 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Calcium Butyrate segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $74.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $178.7 Million by 2026



The Butyric Acid Derivatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$74.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$178.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.



Demand for butyric acid derivatives is expected to witness improved growth, in the post COVID-19 scenario, supported by the increasing awareness about the beneficial effects of the ingredient in swine, poultry, and other livestock animals in terms of improved feed conversion, improved gastrointestinal health and preventing occurrence of microbial diseases. Global outlook for the butyric acid derivatives market is primarily dependent on the health of the animal feed industry. Growing concerns over nutritional deficiencies in livestock are also expected to support increased use of feed acidifiers to supplement nutrition in animal feed. With feed suppliers shifting away from practices such as antibiotic growth promoters owing to health concerns as well as to meet regulatory mandates, there exists significant growth opportunities for butyric acid derivatives. Antibiotics have been used as an additive in animal feed to improve the health and meat output of the animals. However, research indicates that extensive usage of antibiotics in animal feed can result in side effects such as development of drug resistance among animals as well as humans. As a result, the animal feed industry, especially in Europe, is moving away from antibiotics. Butyric acid derivatives based animal feed has been proven to deliver similar results to animal feed fortified with antibiotics, leading to improved adoption within the animal feed industry.



Another major driver for butyric acid derivatives, specifically sodium butyrate, is the preference for less pungent meat, which can achieved with sodium butyrate. In addition, global population is growing at a significant rate placing increasing demand for food products. Rapid growth of meat industry, against the backdrop of rising consumer demand for high-protein foods such as milk, eggs and meat, is driving demand for high quality animal feed from poultry, swine, bovine, and aquaculture industries, thus driving demand for animal feed additives such as feed enzymes, feed antibacterials, feed amino acids, vitamins and minerals, and feed acidifiers. The industrialization of animal protein production, need for cost-efficient use of agro-commodities, and increased focus on quality of ingredients used in animal feed production amidst heightened concerns over food safety are also spurring growth in the market. In addition, the growing demand for natural feeds is expected to further boost the market for butyric acid derivatives products. With costs of feed on the rise, there is an urgent need to control feed costs and feed acidifiers are known to assist in lowering feed costs by enhancing animals` digestibility and improving feed conversion ratio.



By Anima Feed, Swine Segment to Reach $347 Million by 2026



Global market for Swine (Animal Feed) segment is estimated at US$237.8 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$347 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.6% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Swine segment, accounting for 34.6% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 7.7% over the analysis period, to reach US$137.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured) -

Bioscreen Technologies S.R.L

Kemin Industries Inc

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Palital Feed Additives B.V

Perstorp Holdings AB







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960834/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Butyric Acid Derivatives - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Butyric Acid Derivatives: An Introduction

Market Outlook

Sodium Butyrate Accounts for Dominant Share

Regional Landscape

Competition

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Concern Over In-Feed Antibiotic Usage Opens

Opportunities for Butyric Acid Derivatives as Substitute

Increasing level of Compliance for Ban on Antibiotic Growth

Promoters Augurs Well for Market Growth

A Gist of AGP Ban and Prescription Requirements Status in

Select Countries

Focus on Animal Disease Management Stimulates Demand

Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations to Improve Efficacy

Trends in Meat Production and Consumption Influence Growth

Opportunities

Global Meat Production Volume in Million Tonnes for Beef &

Veal, Pork, and Chicken Meat: 2016-Apr 2020

Global Meat Consumption in Million Tonnes for Beef & Veal,

Pork, and Chicken Meat: 2016 - Apr 2020

Swine Sector: A Major Market for Butyric Acid Derivatives

Global Pork Production Volume by Country in Thousand Metric

Tons: Jul 2020

Global Pork Consumption by Country (%): Jul 2020

Rising Consumption of Poultry Meat Spurs Opportunities

Global Chicken Meat Production (in 1,000 Metric Tons Ready to

Cook Equivalent) by Country for 2016-2020E

Global Chicken Meat Consumption (in 1,000 Metric Tons Ready to

Cook Equivalent) by Country for 2016-2020E

Micro-encapsulation Aids in Enhanced Utilization Rates

Macro Trends Influencing Demand

Expanding Global Population and Continuous Rise In Meat

Consumption to Drive Demand

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Growing Demand for Processed Meat



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sodium Butyrate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Sodium Butyrate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Sodium Butyrate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Calcium Butyrate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Calcium Butyrate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Butyrate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Swine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Swine by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Swine by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Poultry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Poultry by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Poultry by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Animal Feeds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Animal Feeds by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Animal Feeds by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Restrictions on Antibiotics Usage Drive Growth of Alternative

and Natural Feed Additives

Growth in Animal Protein Market Supports Demand

US Meat Production by Type in Thousand Metric Tons (2016 - Jul

2020)

US Meat Consumption by Type in Thousand Metric Tons (2016 - Jul

2020)

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sodium

Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,

Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

A Peek into Canadian Meat Market

Canadian Meat Production by Type in Thousand Metric Tons (2016 -

July 2020)

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Meat Production and Consumption in China

Meat Production by Type in China in Thousand Metric Tons: 2016 -

Jul 2020

Meat Consumption by Type in China in Thousand Metric Tons: 2016 -

Jul 2020

Market Analytics

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Adoption of Alternative Growth Promoters Benefits Demand

Meat Market in Europe: A Review

EU Meat Production by Type in Thousand Metric Tons (2016 - Jul

2020)

Market Analytics

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche

/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Butyric

Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate

and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sodium

Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Butyric

Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other

Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,

Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives by

Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Market Overview

Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate,

Calcium Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry

and Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal

Feeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Butyric Acid Derivatives by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate,

Calcium Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry

and Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal

Feeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and

Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal

Feeds Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium

Butyrate and Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Product - Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other

Products Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Sodium Butyrate, Calcium Butyrate and Other Products for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 115: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Butyric Acid Derivatives by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and

Other Animal Feeds - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: India Historic Review for Butyric Acid Derivatives

by Animal Feed - Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Butyric Acid

Derivatives by Animal Feed - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Swine, Poultry and Other Animal Feeds for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Market Overview

Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Butyric Acid Derivatives by Product - Sodium Butyrate,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960834/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________