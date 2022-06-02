New York, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960834/?utm_source=GNW
Global Butyric Acid Derivatives Market to Reach $663.6 Million by 2026
Butyric acid is a foul smelling carboxylic acid and is corrosive. As result, butyric acid is converted into stable products such as esters and salts to enable easier application and handling. Butyric acid salts such as calcium butyrate, magnesium butyrate, potassium butyrate, and sodium butyrate represent the largest derivatives of butyric acid. Among the various salts of butyric acid, calcium butyrate and sodium butyrate find the largest application. Butyric acid derivatives find application in wide range of industries such as animal feed, food industry, pharmaceuticals, and perfume and fragrance industries. Among all applications, animal feed applications in swine, poultry, aquaculture, and ruminants represent the largest application for butyric acid derivatives. Butyric acid derivatives are micro-encapsulated to enable controlled release within the colon of the animal. Butyric acid derivatives provide benefits such as improving the gastrointestinal health, which aids in increased metabolism and digestion, as well as in prevention of ailments and infections of the animals. These properties ensure animals with good health and improved meat output.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Butyric Acid Derivatives estimated at US$450.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$663.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Sodium Butyrate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$349 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Calcium Butyrate segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $74.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $178.7 Million by 2026
The Butyric Acid Derivatives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$74.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$178.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.
Demand for butyric acid derivatives is expected to witness improved growth, in the post COVID-19 scenario, supported by the increasing awareness about the beneficial effects of the ingredient in swine, poultry, and other livestock animals in terms of improved feed conversion, improved gastrointestinal health and preventing occurrence of microbial diseases. Global outlook for the butyric acid derivatives market is primarily dependent on the health of the animal feed industry. Growing concerns over nutritional deficiencies in livestock are also expected to support increased use of feed acidifiers to supplement nutrition in animal feed. With feed suppliers shifting away from practices such as antibiotic growth promoters owing to health concerns as well as to meet regulatory mandates, there exists significant growth opportunities for butyric acid derivatives. Antibiotics have been used as an additive in animal feed to improve the health and meat output of the animals. However, research indicates that extensive usage of antibiotics in animal feed can result in side effects such as development of drug resistance among animals as well as humans. As a result, the animal feed industry, especially in Europe, is moving away from antibiotics. Butyric acid derivatives based animal feed has been proven to deliver similar results to animal feed fortified with antibiotics, leading to improved adoption within the animal feed industry.
Another major driver for butyric acid derivatives, specifically sodium butyrate, is the preference for less pungent meat, which can achieved with sodium butyrate. In addition, global population is growing at a significant rate placing increasing demand for food products. Rapid growth of meat industry, against the backdrop of rising consumer demand for high-protein foods such as milk, eggs and meat, is driving demand for high quality animal feed from poultry, swine, bovine, and aquaculture industries, thus driving demand for animal feed additives such as feed enzymes, feed antibacterials, feed amino acids, vitamins and minerals, and feed acidifiers. The industrialization of animal protein production, need for cost-efficient use of agro-commodities, and increased focus on quality of ingredients used in animal feed production amidst heightened concerns over food safety are also spurring growth in the market. In addition, the growing demand for natural feeds is expected to further boost the market for butyric acid derivatives products. With costs of feed on the rise, there is an urgent need to control feed costs and feed acidifiers are known to assist in lowering feed costs by enhancing animals` digestibility and improving feed conversion ratio.
By Anima Feed, Swine Segment to Reach $347 Million by 2026
Global market for Swine (Animal Feed) segment is estimated at US$237.8 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$347 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.6% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Swine segment, accounting for 34.6% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 7.7% over the analysis period, to reach US$137.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.
- Bioscreen Technologies S.R.L
- Kemin Industries Inc
- Koninklijke DSM N.V
- Palital Feed Additives B.V
- Perstorp Holdings AB
Butyric Acid Derivatives: An Introduction
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Concern Over In-Feed Antibiotic Usage Opens
Opportunities for Butyric Acid Derivatives as Substitute
Increasing level of Compliance for Ban on Antibiotic Growth
Promoters Augurs Well for Market Growth
A Gist of AGP Ban and Prescription Requirements Status in
Select Countries
Focus on Animal Disease Management Stimulates Demand
Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations to Improve Efficacy
Trends in Meat Production and Consumption Influence Growth
Opportunities
Global Meat Production Volume in Million Tonnes for Beef &
Veal, Pork, and Chicken Meat: 2016-Apr 2020
Global Meat Consumption in Million Tonnes for Beef & Veal,
Pork, and Chicken Meat: 2016 - Apr 2020
Swine Sector: A Major Market for Butyric Acid Derivatives
Global Pork Production Volume by Country in Thousand Metric
Tons: Jul 2020
Global Pork Consumption by Country (%): Jul 2020
Rising Consumption of Poultry Meat Spurs Opportunities
Global Chicken Meat Production (in 1,000 Metric Tons Ready to
Cook Equivalent) by Country for 2016-2020E
Global Chicken Meat Consumption (in 1,000 Metric Tons Ready to
Cook Equivalent) by Country for 2016-2020E
Micro-encapsulation Aids in Enhanced Utilization Rates
Macro Trends Influencing Demand
Expanding Global Population and Continuous Rise In Meat
Consumption to Drive Demand
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Changing Consumer Lifestyles and Growing Demand for Processed Meat
