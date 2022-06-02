Atlas Air Takes Delivery of First of Four New Boeing 747-8 Freighters

PURCHASE, N.Y., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Air, Inc., a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW), today announced it has taken delivery of a Boeing 747-8 freighter, which will operate on behalf of its customer Cainiao, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group, as part of a previously announced long-term agreement. The aircraft will increase capacity on routes between China and the Americas. This aircraft is the first of four new 747-8 freighters that Atlas expects to receive from Boeing this year .







The addition of this 747-8F expands service for Cainiao between China, the United States, Brazil and Chile aboard the most capable, technologically advanced and environmentally-friendly widebody freighter, providing 20% higher payload capacity and 16% lower fuel consumption than the very capable 747-400F.

As previously announced , Atlas’s investment in these new aircraft underscores its commitment to environmental stewardship through the reduction of aircraft emissions, resource consumption and noise. The iconic Boeing 747 program has been in operation for over 50 years and will continue to play a critical role in keeping global supply chains moving for decades to come. The 747-8 is the only factory-built freighter with nose-loading capability in production, which will serve the long-term needs of the airfreight market.

“These four new 747-8s allow us to offer our customers significant growth opportunities to capitalize on strong demand and deliver value on what we consider among the best and most versatile widebody freighters in the market,” said Michael T. Steen, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide. “We are pleased that the first of our new 747s will be placed on a long-term basis with Cainiao, as they continue strengthening their presence as a global e-Commerce logistics leader, and we look forward to continue supporting their growth and expansion.”

Dandy Zhang, Commercial Director of Cainiao's Cross-border business said: "As a global smart logistics company, Cainiao has been consistently enhancing our logistics services to satisfy the booming demand for e-Commerce in the Americas. We have been operating daily chartered flights linking China and the Americas since last year, in partnership with Atlas Air, and now we are excited to embrace the new 747-8 freighter as a token of commitment to serve our global customers with sustainable and efficient logistics.”

About Cainiao Network:

Media Contact

Jin Wu

jinwujun@cainiao.com

Founded in 2013, Cainiao Network (“Cainiao”) is a smart logistics company and the logistics arm of Alibaba Group. As part of its commitment to create customer value, it adopts a collaborative approach to logistics that aims to improve efficiency and customer experience for all players along the supply chain. It carries forward Alibaba’s mission of making it easy to do business anywhere by aiming to deliver anywhere in China within 24 hours, and across the globe within 72 hours. For more information, please visit https://www.cainiao.com/en/index.html

About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

Atlas Air Worldwide’s press releases, SEC filings and other information may be accessed through the company’s home page, www.atlasairworldwide.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad1055e2-d4a4-4dae-94f7-dea4457a09af