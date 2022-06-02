NFTMagazine.com Co-Founder JetSetFly says the Paper Boyz NFT highly anticipated drop will happen in June

Irvine, CA, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paper Boyz by NFTMagazine.com is the world's leading news source of NFT alpha on the web. At NFTMagazine.com you get the latest news, market updates, and stories on NFT's, crypto, and blockchain tech.

Lifelong access to the NFTMagazine discord: Paper Boyz holders are automatically grandfathered into the premium discord group that would otherwise normally cost $1,200 a year.

A ticket to NFTMag Conference 2022 in Miami: NFTMagCon will be among the largest NFT business conferences in the world, with an estimated 3,600 individuals planning to attend. Seats at the event will only be available to Paper Boyz NFT holders, with a limited number of tickets released in this fall this year for $2,450 in the fall here

Get ready to mark your calendar soon: neuro-marketing mogul, Internet Entrepreneur, public speaker, and co-founder of Paper Boyz by NFTMagazine.com is bringing his NFTMag Conference to South Florida. This winter Josh King Madrid and and partners–creators of The Junior Punks; Joey Sendz & TheBlondeJon are bringing an impressive lineup of celebrities, influencers and NFT industry professionals will be speaking and advising attendees in Miami, Florida.







In recent years, JetSetFly heads NFTMagazine.com, a news media company with over 40 team members. In 2021, JetSetFly was estimated to have brought $10 million and over 100,000 leads to 3x NFT collections where he consulted marketing operations.

Furthermore, this year JetSetFly co-founded PaperBoyz by NFTMagazine.com, a NFT collection of 3,650 Paper Boyz NFTs delivering the NFT Magazine scoop of the day. All Paper Boyz members get access to NFT education, the latest news, a bad-ass alpha community & much more.

Paper Boyz NFT is one of the few projects with a Famous well known artist on the team. The artist behind mobile apps Angry Birds & FIFA, Edgar Vehbiu, a 16 year industry veteran who has worked with hundreds of brands including Sony, SalesForce and Drata; 3 unicorn status tech companies meaning they have reached $1B+ evaluations.

