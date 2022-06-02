Cybrexa Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybrexa Therapeutics, a clinical-stage oncology biotechnology company developing a novel class of tumor-targeting peptide drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutics, today announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Per Hellsund, is scheduled to present at the upcoming conferences:



Jefferies Healthcare Conference, June 8-10, 2022

Date: Friday, June 10, 2022

Time: 10:30am ET

Location: Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

JMP Securities 2022 Life Sciences Conference, June 15-16, 2022

Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022

Time: 1:30pm ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

About the alphalex™ Technology Platform

The Cybrexa alphalex™ technology is a novel antigen-independent peptide drug conjugate (PDC) platform that enables targeted delivery of highly potent anticancer treatments and aims to revolutionize the standard of care in oncology. The platform consists of a pHLIP® peptide, linker, and small molecule anti-cancer agent. pHLIP® peptides are a family of pH-Low Insertion Peptides that target acidic cell surfaces. pHLIP® was developed at Yale University and the University of Rhode Island, and is exclusively licensed to pHLIP, Inc. alphalex™ represents the disruptive next generation in tumor targeting. View a video of the mechanism of action of the technology at www.cybrexa.com .

About Cybrexa

Cybrexa is a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel antigen-independent tumor-targeting peptide drug conjugate (PDC) therapeutics. The company is led by a management team experienced in building successful life science companies and driven by scientists with an expertise in drug development. Cybrexa’s alphalex™ technology platform enables intracellular delivery of highly potent anticancer treatments, creating therapeutics aimed at revolutionizing the standard of care in oncology. The company’s robust pipeline aims to combat breast, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer and a range of other tumors. For more information about Cybrexa, please visit www.cybrexa.com.

