Eaton Partners Launches “Eaton MarketPlace” - Bringing Fund Placement Process Into The Digital Age

ROWAYTON, Conn., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest placement agents and financial advisory firms, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), today launched Eaton MarketPlace, an online community showcasing a variety of alternative investment opportunities currently being marketed by Eaton Partners. Eaton MarketPlace modernizes the fund placement process and empowers institutional investors to streamline how they uncover and evaluate potential private capital market investments.



“Institutional investors interested in alternative investment opportunities should have the same level of technologic empowerment currently serving many other kinds of asset classes,” said Jeff Eaton, Global Co-Head and Managing Director at Eaton Partners. “Eaton Partners has a long history of leveraging technology to simplify fund placement, and Eaton MarketPlace helps bring the fundraising process one giant step further into the digital age.”

Eaton MarketPlace enables pre-qualified institutional investors to survey new investment opportunities and interact with Eaton representatives on their own timetable. Key features of Eaton MarketPlace include:

Personalization: Users can filter and sort potential opportunities based on a variety of key investment criteria, including fund structure, strategy, and geography.





Simplicity: Users have the ability to track mandates and receive updated fund materials and related documentation directly to their desktops or mobile devices.





Quality: All funds on the platform have been thoroughly vetted by Eaton Partners.



“Simply put, using Eaton MarketPlace gives qualified institutional investors an easier and more efficient way to evaluate high-quality, differentiated fund products,” noted Thomas Kreitler, Global Co-Head and Managing Director at Eaton Partners. “In addition, we expect to reach a broader subset of Limited Partners through Eaton MarketPlace, helping General Partners better diversify their investor base.”



For more information, visit Eaton MarketPlace.

About Eaton MarketPlace

Eaton MarketPlace contains information relating to funds who have retained Eaton to act as a placement agent. The information provided is derived from sources believed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed by us. Nothing on this website should be construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security by Eaton Partners or any third party. Under no circumstances should this website be considered as a prospectus, a registration statement, a public offering, or an offering memorandum as defined under U.S. Securities Laws. This website is intended for the use by Qualified Institutional Buyers as defined under U.S. Securities laws and is not intended for use by retail investors. By requesting access to this website you are representing that you are a Qualified Institutional Buyer and understand that you are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. You should not act solely on the basis of any information contained on or referred to on this website.

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s leading fund advisory and capital placement agents, having raised more than $130 billion for more than 175 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2022. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

