mPhase Announces Initial EV Charging Locations in Florida, Enters Supermarket Site Market

Rockville, MD, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: XDSL) (“mPhase” or the “Company”), a technology company developing the mPower EV+ (electric vehicle) charging network and consumer engagement platform, today announced the completion of site selection for the first five mPower EV charging locations in the State of Florida, consisting of two gas stations, two supermarkets, and one deli property. These initial locations are in Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Bay, Palm Coast, and Scottsmoor. The sites are expected to have an average of four level 2 chargers branded under the mPower name.



Strategic selection across the mPower network is concentrated on sites with proximity to high traffic roadways, affiliation with major regional and national brands, and onsite amenities such as restaurants, car washes and convenience stores that could benefit from the mPower consumer engagement platform. The first Florida sites feature two leading gas station brands, Mobil and BP, along with a Stuckey’s deli and two Maxx Foods supermarkets.

“Today’s announcement is just a small sample of our plans in Florida, but it adds the important supermarket category to our list of sites, which is a particularly important use-case vertical for EV charging companies,” explained mPhase Chairman and CEO Anshu Bhatnagar. “At this stage in our roll-out, we are emphasizing building track records in multiple geographies, with specific customer types, and within national and regional chains. In the last thirty days, we have announced EV charging installation agreements at a major automotive dealership, five major gas station brands, a national convenience store, five restaurant chains, five hotel brands, and a grocery store chain. This careful selection has given us exposure to 18 different brands in the space of just one month. Our goal is to replicate this strategy throughout the remainder of 2022, in order to build chain-specific track records that can translate into much larger blanket agreements across franchisee and corporate store networks. The value proposition of being part of an EV charging ecosystem is resonating with potential customers across a diverse set of businesses, which bodes well for our continued sales efforts.”

Site assessment is scheduled to begin within a week, with installation to follow. The Company previously announced that the Florida mPower pipeline included more than 1,200 sites, so today’s announcement represents just the beginning of the EV charging installation cycle in the state. mPhase is currently assessing numerous additional sites, with the expectation that Florida will represent an area of significant coverage in the future.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase is an emerging EV-centric technology company focused on consumer engagement using data analytics and artificial intelligence to create a monetizable link between consumers and retailers at opportunistic times and places. The Company is currently building a connected ecosystem of EV charging, 5G internet connectivity and software solutions that optimize consumer engagement within the framework of a SaaS/TaaS model. Branded under the mPower name, this ecosystem will empower the way people shop, dine, fuel and interact with the world to create a richer life experience. The mPower ecosystem is tailored to each individual’s tastes and needs, with particular emphasis on empowering tomorrow’s green consumer. mPhase also has data driven business units generating recurring revenue outside of its consumer ecosystem, in addition to legacy nanobattery technology and a related patent portfolio that are slated for future development. Additional information can be found at the mPhase website, www.mphasetech.com ; and at www.mpower.co . Please follow us on twitter: @mPhase_Tech for the latest updates.

