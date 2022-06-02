Auto Supplier Revs Up Their BigCommerce Store with Hawksearch B2B Connector

WOBURN, Mass., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their site search product has been chosen by an auto parts dealer to support their BigCommerce store inline.

Bridgeline continues to win large distributors in the automotive industry including industry leaders 1-800-Radiators and Gerrie Electric. Hawksearch has been recognized by the auto industry as a key part of their conversion strategies for their innovative ‘Year, Make, Model, VIN’ feature. While most site search solutions are limited to facet filtering, Hawksearch can take auto-specific facets directly in the search bar to narrow results down to an individual level.

Operating in Massachusetts since 1976, Belmetrics, the family-owned and operated business has supplied automotive and performance shops nationally with hard-to-find hardware. Hawksearch was selected by the hardware distributor as they identified delivering a relevant and frictionless buying experience as one of their business objectives.

Like many B2B eCommerce sites, the distributor carries thousands of SKUs, with over 12,000 products in total. The distributor identified Hawksearch’s AI-powered search platform’s ability to optimize large SKU environments to personalize and simplify the shopping journey for B2B customers. Hawksearch is ideal for auto parts and hardware distributors as it is capable of distinguishing minute differences in items such as nuts and bolts to recommend the most relevant products.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline says, “We are looking forward to working with our partner to deliver the right products to their customers. It’s always exciting when B2B distributors find that Hawksearch is designed and best suited for their specific business needs.”

