Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Industry Report 2014-2029 - Review Historical & Current Growth Parameters, and Access an Assessment of Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market 2022-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & an opportunity assessment for 2022-2029. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.

After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Acute kidney injury treatment market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision. The market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Some of the market players featured in the report are Novartis, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Biocon Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., NIPRO Medical, Baxter Corporation, Asahi Kasei, NIKKISO, and Fresenius Medical Care among others.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand Side Trends
1.3. Supply Side Trends
1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

4. Key Success Factors
4.1. Pipeline Assessment
4.2. Unmet needs

5. Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2029
5.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2014-2021
5.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2029
5.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
5.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

6. Market Background
6.1. Macro-Economic Factors
6.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook
6.1.2. Global Healthcare Spending Outlook
6.2. Market Dynamics
6.2.1. Drivers
6.2.2. Restraints
6.2.3. Opportunity Analysis

7. Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast 2022-2029, by Injury
7.1. Introduction/Key Findings
7.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Injury, 2014 - 2021
7.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Injury , 2022 - 2029
7.3.1. Pre-renal Injury
7.3.2. Intrinsic Renal Injury
7.3.3. Post-renal Injury
7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Injury

8. Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast 2022-2029, by Product
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Therapy, 2014 - 2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Therapy, 2022 - 2029
8.3.1. Drug Therapy
8.3.2. Dialysis
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Therapy

9. Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast 2022-2029, by Distribution Channel
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Sales Channels, 2014 - 2021
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2022 - 2029
9.3.1. Hospitals
9.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.3.3. Others Market Attractiveness Analysis By Distribution Channel

10. Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast 2022-2029, by Region
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2014 - 2021
10.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022 - 2029
10.3.1. North America
10.3.2. Latin America
10.3.3. Europe
10.3.4. South Asia
10.3.5. East Asia
10.3.6. Oceania
10.3.7. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

11. North America Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast 2022-2029

12. Latin America Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast 2022-2029

13. Europe Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast 2022-2029

14. South Asia Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast 2022-2029

15. East Asia Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast 2022-2029

16. Oceania Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast 2022-2029

17. Middle East and Africa Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast 2022-2029

18. Emerging Countries Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2021 and Forecast 2022-2029

19. Key Countries Analysis

20. Market Structure Analysis

21. Competition Analysis
21.1. Competition Dashboard
21.2. Competition Benchmarking
21.3. Competition Deep Dive
21.3.1. Novartis
21.3.2. Pfizer Inc.
21.3.3. Merck & Co.
21.3.4. Biocon Ltd.
21.3.5. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
21.3.6. Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
21.3.7. NIPRO Medical
21.3.8. Baxter Corporation
21.3.9. Asahi Kasei
21.3.10. NIKKISO
21.3.11. Fresenius Medical Care

22. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

23. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3s8nzy

 

        








        

            

                

                    
