ZICIX ACQUIRES CTIP-FII

Carson City, NV, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ZICIX Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX) has acquired CTIP First Investment, Inc. (CTIP- FII), thus making CTIP-FII as ZICIX’ operating company in so far as project development activities of ZICIX are concerned.

CTIP-FII is a corporation registered in the State of Florida, with head office  in  New  Jersey.  Its website  is  www.ctip-fii.com. The company is engaged in the business of project development and project finance.  It  is  currently  involved  in  the  development  of government infrastructure in different countries, including Africa and Latin American Countries. CTIP-FII together with its strategic partners, is involved in the development projects such as hospital (four  hospital  projects)  and  medical  school  buildings,  hospital dormitories,  roads  and  highways,  government  school  buildings, bank’s head office building, Agri-tourism projects, among others.

CTIP-FII projects are in countries that are classified as developing countries,  such  as  Africa  and  Asia,  including  Latin  American countries. Infrastructure development projects in the portfolio of CTIP-FII   are  either  government  funded,  or  the  funding  is arranged  and  provided  by  CTIP-FII  and  its  strategic  partners, under what is called Public-Private-Partnership (PPP). CTIP- FII  makes  more  in  PPP  Projects  especially  if  the  projects  are considered unsolicited proposal than government funded, since it will be subject of a tender.

Public   Private   Partnership   is   a   contractual   concept   or arrangement between a public agency (federal, state, or local) and a  private  sector  entity.  Through  this  agreement,  the  skills,  and assets of each sector (public and private) are shared in delivering a service or facility for the use of the public. In addition to the sharing of resources, each party shares in the risks and rewards potential in the delivery of the service and/or facility.

In an interview with ZICIX Chairman, Mr. William Petty, he said that it is about time that ZICIX should establish strategic alliance with  operating  companies,  like  CTIP-FII  involved  in  project development   especially   Governments   that   are   planning   to undertake their infrastructure development through Public-Private- Partnership (PPP).

In the development of PPP Projects, the project proponent does not rely too much on publicly listed companies to raise funding for PPP Projects in the stock market. Most government provides sovereign or government guarantees, that most project proponents can raise the  needed  construction  finance  for  PPP  Projects.  Moreover, projects that does not have an underlying government guarantee, can employ project securitization as an alternative way to finance such projects.

On  the  other  hand,  the  Chairman  of  CTIP-FII,  the  Former Mayor of the City of Paterson, NJ, Mr. Jeffery Jones said, the acquisition of ZICIX on CTIP-FII is a welcome investment as it will strengthen the position and credibility of the company in the infrastructure industry with the support of a listed company, like ZICIX. CTIP-FII as a subsidiary of ZICIX, will now be indirectly regulated  as  CTIP-FII  project  activities  are  construed  to  be ZICIX activities.

ZICIX has organized two Divisions, one the Technology Division, and the other the Investments and Finance Division.

About the Corporations:

Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX) Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries. www.ZicixGroup.com

CTIP First Investment, Inc. (CTIP-FII) is a private investment and project development company, involved in undertaking development projects for both the Government and Private Sectors respectively. CTIP-FII designs and brings the right financial engineering to project owners and creditors to fund construction finance and permanent mortgage. www.ctip-fii.com

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.ZicixGroup.com or call 830-331-0031. We are also on Twitter @ZICIXCorp.


