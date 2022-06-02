Conduent Publishes 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report and Broadens ESG Initiatives

Highlights Company’s Commitment to ESG and Progress on CSR initiatives



FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today published its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, which highlights the company’s continued progress in conducting business ethically, responsibly, and sustainably, while advancing its strategic Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives.

“Conduent’s CSR accomplishments are a testament to not only our strong and inclusive culture, but also who we are and how we operate around the globe to better serve our stakeholders,” said Cliff Skelton, Conduent President and Chief Executive Officer. “Thanks to the hard work of our associates, we advanced our ESG initiatives while also modeling ethical behavior throughout our company. We strive to protect our planet, support our associates and communities, make a difference for millions of people through our solutions and responsibly govern our business.”

Conduent’s 2021 CSR report highlights our commitments and progress, including:

Environmental – Protecting our planet Reduced Scope 2 carbon emissions by 32% since 2019 Recycled 16 million pounds of paper in 2021 Recycled 36,700 electronic items in 2021 Reduced real estate square footage by 55% since 2017

Social – Supporting our people and communities Allocated 25% of sourceable spending to diverse suppliers in the U.S. Volunteered 2,372 hours in support of local communities Recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer for Diversity Recognized by Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index as Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality in the U.S. and Mexico

Social – Making a difference for millions through mission-critical solutions Distributed $125 billion in payments to support government programs Touched 75% of insured lives in the U.S. with Conduent Services Processed approximately 3.3 billion tolling transactions Managed 1.3 billion customer service interactions

Governance and Ethics – Responsibly governing our business 87.5% of Conduent’s Board of Directors are independent 37.5% of Conduent’s Board of Directors identify as female or ethnically diverse 99% of Conduent’s associates completed ethics training Achieved ISO27001 corporate information security compliance



In 2021, the company expanded its ESG disclosures to include enhanced reporting aligned with the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Governance and Strategy Recommendations.

Conduent also continues its adherence to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework, an independent standards-setting organization for sustainability disclosures, and remains aligned with five of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that support its associates and their communities as well as its clients’ end users: No Poverty; Zero Hunger; Good Health and Wellbeing; Sustainable Cities and Communities; Decent Work and Economic Growth.

To access the complete Conduent 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, visit conduent.com/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, processes, and technologies, Conduent solutions and services enhance customer experience, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve performance for most Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Whether it’s touching three out of every four health insured lives and delivering 45% of SNAP payments in the U.S. or enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions and empowering 10 million employees through HR services worldwide, Conduent services and solutions interact with millions of people every day and move our clients’ operations forward. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com .

