Healixa Strengthens International IP Protections in Preparation for Commercial Launch of Global AquaDuct™ Atmospheric Water Harvesting Product

New York, NY, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) ("Healixa," or the "Company"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, today announced the completion of the national application filing phase, in accordance with the Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”), for patent coverage in 132 countries for the Company’s Global AquaDuct™ Atmospheric Water Harvesting® (AWH®) product.



“As our team prepares for the upcoming commercial launch of our Global AquaDuct™ water harvesting device, we are ensuring we have robust patent protections in place, and with the final phase of the PCT process now complete, we are one step closer to securing patent coverage in 132 countries globally,” commented Ian Parker, Chairman and CEO of Healixa.



Healixa’s AWH technology is a game-changing clean water technology that can harvest potable water directly from the atmosphere almost anywhere on earth with minimal energy using solar power. AWH is not reliant on relative humidity and can be operated sustainably to provide several hundreds of liters of potable water a day with a Global AquaDuct™ unit.



An estimated 771 million people, approximately 10% of the global population, lack access to safe water sources, according to Water.org, a global nonprofit organization.



“Our Global AquaDuct™ unit is the ideal solution for the global water crisis,” continued Parker. “Using just 5kW of power a day, we anticipate each Global AquaDuct™ unit will produce 200 liters of potable water with zero carbon operating footprint. These extremely attractive characteristics of the device are key drivers behind our rapidly growing pipeline of indications of interest, which now stand at more than $75 million. Given the growing global interest in the units we strived to secure the broadest possible patent protection.”



About Healixa, Inc.

Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products. For more information, visit www.healixa.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



