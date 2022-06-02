Serco Announces $334 Million Naval Sea Systems Command Prime Contract Award

HERNDON, VA, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, has been awarded the Shipbuilding Acquisition Program Management (SHAPM) Services contract by the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Team Submarine (TEAM SUB) which is comprised of PEO Strategic Submarines, PEO Attack Submarines, and PEO Undersea Warfare Systems. As the prime contractor, Serco will provide program management, business and financial management, technical and engineering services, logistics, and foreign military support. The contract has a one-year base period plus four one-year option periods and is valued at $334 million if all options are exercised.

The Team Submarine Mission is keeping America's Navy #1 in the world by developing, acquiring, modernizing, and maintaining the world's best Submarines and Undersea Systems. Serco will support the Team Submarine concept of unifying once diverse submarine-related activities into a single submarine-centric organization with the goal of eliminating traditional stovepipe structures and processes that created impediments and inefficiencies in the submarine research, development, acquisition, and maintenance communities. Team Submarine provides improved communication among the various offices that contribute to the overall success of the United States Submarine Force.

Serco will be hiring over 100 people, with the majority of work to be performed in Washington D.C., to support submarine shipbuilding program offices, including the Future Attack Submarine Office, and development of the COLUMBIA Class submarine Integrated Power System. Serco has provided work for Team Submarine for over 40 years.

“This contract award greatly increases our support to the Navy and NAVSEA. Serco takes great pride in being a top-tier services provider to the Navy and in our ability to support mission critical and nationally important programs,” said Dave Dacquino, Chairman and CEO of Serco Inc.