Deloitte Digital’s Alex Kelleher Joins Advantage Solutions to Lead Advantage Intelligence, a Commerce Data and Technology Group

IRVINE, Calif., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alex Kelleher has joined Advantage Solutions, a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing services to consumer goods companies and retailers, as president, Advantage Intelligence, a new group that combines the enterprise’s data, analytics, intelligence and technology capabilities and services.

Advantage Intelligence brings together the capabilities of four Advantage Solutions teams — Atlas, a reporting and analytics software solutions provider; The Data Council, a product content creation, management and syndication software and services provider; a data-driven supply chain services group; and a 225-person analytics, insights, intelligence and market research organization.

Kelleher, who most recently served as global chief marketing officer at Deloitte Digital, will lead Advantage Intelligence’s growing portfolio of data-directed software solutions for consumer goods companies and retailers, plus aggressively pursue strategic acquisitions to add critical capabilities.

Advantage Intelligence’s combined capabilities will also fuel enhanced insights and intelligence used by Advantage Solutions’ sales and marketing businesses, powering their retail merchandising, space management and omnichannel brand activation services.

“Bringing together the extensive Advantage data and analytics resources into a new group, along with increased focus and investment in talent and tools, will lead to superior-quality services and better business outcomes for our clients and customers,” said Advantage Solutions President, Data & Digital Michael Harris. “We’re always listening to our business partners and moving in ways that help them find and seize opportunities and solve their most acute business challenges as they happen.

“As we write Advantage’s next chapter as a data and services organization, we’re thrilled to have Alex, a dynamic changemaker with an extensive track record of success, help lead our transformation. He has the experience, know-how and forward-thinking mindset to lead Advantage Intelligence as we invest in and organically grow our supply chain, omnichannel insights and analytics, digital shelf analytics, retail data, image recognition, trade promotion marketing and optimization, sales analytics, content and other services and solutions.”

Kelleher added, “Commerce is entering a new era, one that is driven by machines that can support and automate nearly every aspect of buying and selling consumer goods. Advantage Solutions is uniquely positioned to use smart data and decisioning to support and advance this evolution.”

Kelleher joined Deloitte in 2018 with its acquisition of Magnetic, a consumer marketing platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. Earlier in his career, he founded or co-founded four other companies, including award-winning Cognitive Match, the leading provider of dynamic creative optimization (DCO) for display advertising that was acquired by Magnetic, and Touch Clarity, an AI and machine-learning optimization and analytics software company, which listed Global 500 companies as its clients and was acquired by Omniture (now Adobe).

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers. Our data- and technology-driven services — which include headquarter sales, retail merchandising, in-store and online sampling, digital commerce, omnichannel marketing, retail media and others — help brands and retailers of all sizes get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. As a trusted partner and problem solver, we help our clients sell more while spending less. Headquartered in Irvine, California, we have offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which we serve the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net.

