Yoga Pod celebrating grand opening of new south Boulder location with unique community-centric events

BOULDER, Colo., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-owners of Yoga Pod, Nicole and Gerry Wienholt, today announced a pair of community-focused events — a free yoga class for participants of all levels on Sunday, June 5, and a neighborhood wide celebration on Monday, June 13 — to commemorate the official grand opening of Yoga Pod’s south Boulder location.

“This location is something we have manifested for 10 years, and we are humbled to see our dream of expanding to south Boulder come true. We are delighted to extend the practice of yoga to a new neighborhood — utilizing the same energetic space and continuing the legacy,” said Nicole Wienholt, co-owner of Yoga Pod. “Gerry and I never lost sight of our vision, and being able to provide another space for our teachers to flourish in their calling is what makes opening this new studio so significant.”

Before the official grand opening, Yoga Pod is offering a celebratory free community class for all levels, taught by Steph Schwarz, a teacher at the new south Boulder location (633 S. Broadway), on Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. Yoga Pod members and the general public can preregister for the free class using this link or the Yoga Pod Go app.

“Owning the central Boulder Yoga Pod for the past 11 years, we have enjoyed seeing its immense growth over time. Now with a Yoga Pod location in south Boulder, we have a special opportunity to offer more classes and allow our teachers to share their amazing gifts and talent of teaching with a broader community,” said Gerry Wienholt, co-owner of Yoga Pod. “This expansion brings us tremendous joy. Not only does the south Boulder location allow for a greater reach and yoga influence in the community, but it also brings positive economic growth and ​​an increased state of health, well-being and connection to south Boulder residents.”

Once the south Boulder studio opens, Nicole and Gerry Wienholt will own and operate the central Boulder, Longmont and south Boulder Yoga Pod locations. With three rooms and a beautiful view of the Flatirons, the south Boulder Yoga Pod enables students in the area the opportunity to enjoy a state-of-the-art yoga studio in their own neighborhood. Membership will include all three Yoga Pod locations in Boulder County.

For more information about the south Boulder grand opening and acquisition, please contact partners@yogapod.com or visit yogapodboulderlongmont.com.

About Yoga Pod

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Yoga Pod honors the 5,000-year tradition of yoga through various classes and offerings aimed at guiding members to a greater state of health, well-being and connection. Co-owned by Nicole and Gerry Wienholt since 2010, Yoga Pod offers exceptional class offerings built for all levels, from beginner to advanced, led by phenomenal, experienced and diverse teachers who incorporate richness into practice to create a vibrant yoga community where you can transform your body, elevate your mind and open your heart.



