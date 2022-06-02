Sprout Social to Present at Upcoming Investor Events

CHICAGO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. (“Sprout Social”, the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the following upcoming in-person investor events: the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 7th at 2:00pm CT, the Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 8th at 12:25pm CT and the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Thursday, June 9th at 2:00pm CT.



A live webcast of presentations, where available, will be available on Sprout Social’s investor relations website at http://investors.sproutsocial.com. Following the presentations, where available, an archived replay will be made available at the same location.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce and advocacy solutions to more than 32,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks and digital platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

