The Junior League of DeKalb County’s Aprille L. Moore Wins 2022 Rising Star Award from The Association of Junior Leagues International

NEW YORK, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2022 Annual Business Meeting of The Association of Junior Leagues International (AJLI) on May 14, 2022, Aprille L. Moore of the Junior League of DeKalb County, was honored with the 2022 Rising Star Award. The award is one of the Junior League’s highest for individual members, and it recognizes women who, in their earliest years of Junior League membership, have demonstrated significant leadership promise consistent with the vision and values of The Junior League mission.



When Ms. Moore became a Provisional Member of the Junior League of DeKalb County, it was quickly apparent that she lived by the motto “see a need, fill a need.” With each service project she works on, she epitomizes the mission of The Junior League, jumping at the opportunity to lead projects and engage with community partners who lean on her leadership. Her work as Vice President of Fund Development, where she is known for encouraging a collaborative effort across Councils to execute programming, is just one example of how Ms. Moore brings her peers together to meet the needs of her community.

Laurel Lee-Alexander, AJLI’s Past President 2018-2020, who served as this year’s Chair of the AJLI Rising Star panel, said, “Aprille exemplifies strength, community service, and compassion.”

About The Junior League

Since its founding in 1901 by social activist Mary Harriman, The Junior League has evolved into one of the oldest, largest and most effective women’s organizations in the world, encompassing more than 125,000 women in over 295 Leagues in four countries. For more than 100 years, the mission of Junior Leagues has not wavered: to develop exceptionally qualified civic leaders who collaborate with community partners to identify a community’s most urgent needs and address them with meaningful and relevant programs and initiatives that not only improve lives, but also change the way people think. In 1921 the Leagues joined forces as an association, which is today known as The Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc., in order to bolster their power and amplify their voice through shared knowledge and common causes.

