The Association of Junior Leagues International Recognizes Innovative and Successful Junior League Initiatives

NEW YORK, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The outstanding programs of eight Junior Leagues were awarded the highest honors during the 100th Annual Business Meeting of The Association of Junior Leagues International (AJLI) on May 14, 2022. The AJLI Awards are given annually in areas ranging from community impact to fundraising to leadership development to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. The AJLI 2022 Awards Program was generously underwritten by the AJLI Board of Directors; H.E. Anderson Family Foundation; United Way of Pierce County, Tacoma, WA; and United Way of Tarrant County, Fort Worth, TX.



“These initiatives are shining examples of The Junior Leagues in action – advancing women’s leadership through meaningful community impact,” said AJLI President Bett Williams, a Member of the Junior League of Columbia, SC. “This is our opportunity to really celebrate the volunteer action at work in communities across our membership of almost 300 organizations in four countries.”

The 2022 AJLI Award Recipients are:

Community Impact Award: Junior League of Wilmington, Delaware

The Stand Up. Period. initiative is a multi-tiered and multifaceted community initiative that raises awareness of period equity in Wilmington and works towards ensuring individuals have affordable programs that provide period supplies. In its three years of operation, the program has been addressing this vital need through direct service and advocacy, and by building a coalition of individuals and organizations that work collaboratively to eliminate period poverty in Delaware.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Award: Junior League of El Paso, Texas

Over the last five years, the Junior League of El Paso has been working toward creating transformative, sustainable change for a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive League. Through partnering with DEI experts for education and training; appointing a D&I Task Force; establishing a Chair and Board of Directors position dedicated to collaborating with councils to implement D&I practices across the organization; hosting training events and open dialogue sessions; and adjusting by-laws, policies, and procedures to be a more equitable organization, they are developing innovative strategies to fulfill The Junior League’s commitment to DEIB.

Fund Development Award: Junior League of Lower Columbia, Washington

The Junior League of Lower Columbia’s hybrid Festival of Trees was a successful example of balancing tradition and addressing the changing needs of community partners and supporters. The 2021 version of this annual event maintained cherished traditions, but also established new traditions to enhance community, ultimately increasing money given back to the community by 25%.

Innovation Award: Junior League of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Using Qlik Sense Enterprise data analytics software has allowed the Junior League of Philadelphia to make their three-year Issue-Based Community Impact review process more objective and transparent. They designed a geographical representation of the current needs in the Greater Philadelphia area, mapped community partners, and geographically analyzed public health needs and locations of community partners against the League’s membership footprint. The data visualizations created using Qlik’s software are critical to helping membership make an informed decision when voting on the Issue-Based Community Impact area focus engagement that could impact the Philadelphia community for the next decade.

Leadership Development Award: Junior League of Houston, Texas

In its fourth year, the Junior League of Houston’s Leadership Institute Training (LIT) program furthers the Mission of developing the potential of women leaders by training future leaders to lead authentically within the League. The LIT program has trained over 100 women and over 75% of LIT participants have gone on to serve in leadership roles throughout Houston. LIT provides an opportunity to implement the training received and create lasting impact on both the women of the Junior League of Houston and the Houston community.

Membership Recruitment and Engagement Award: Junior League of Nashville, Tennessee

The Junior League of Nashville’s Membership Matters program is a mantra and engagement strategy that reimagines how to virtually connect with Members, as well as serve the Nashville community and the League’s partners, through highlighting how individual Members make a difference and what The Junior League as a collective contributes to the surrounding community. After 52 weeks of e-newsletter and social media programming, membership numbers increased, 150 eager women joined the 2021-2022 provisional class, and the Junior League of Nashville entered their centennial year with new momentum to carry their Mission forward in the community.

Marketing and Communications Award: Junior League of Last Vegas, Nevada

In recognition of their 75th Anniversary, the Junior League of Las Vegas launched a marketing and PR blitz to gain local, regional, and national exposure for the organization’s tremendous community impact. Over 1.5 million volunteer hours and $1.1 million dollars were devoted to celebrating “JLLV Day” on February 25, 2021 at the world-famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, and up and down the Las Vegas strip with broadcast placements and national media coverage.

Public Policy and Advocacy Award: Junior League of Tallahassee, Florida

In 2020, the Junior League of Tallahassee’s Public Affairs Committee created an Advocacy Certificate Training Track to provide members with the resources necessary to successfully advocate on behalf of the League, strategic partners, and community initiatives. They delivered a well-rounded curriculum that has pinpointed local issues, highlighted advocacy challenges and best practices, and even gained local recognition. Twenty-eight Junior League of Tallahassee Members have completed the certificate training, which has allowed the League to significantly expand their advocacy efforts in areas from ending human trafficking to voter education and advocacy.

About The Junior League

Since its founding in 1901 by social activist Mary Harriman, The Junior League has evolved into one of the oldest, largest and most effective women’s organizations in the world, encompassing more than 125,000 women in over 295 Leagues in four countries. For more than 100 years, the Mission of Junior Leagues has not wavered: to develop exceptionally qualified civic leaders who collaborate with community partners to identify a community’s most urgent needs and address them with meaningful and relevant programs and initiatives that not only improve lives, but also change the way people think. In 1921 the Leagues joined forces as an association, which is today known as The Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc., in order to bolster their power and amplify their voice through shared knowledge and common causes.

Media contact:

Rosalia Scampoli

rscampoli@marketcompr.com

914-815-1465