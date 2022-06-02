Peak Trust Company Establishes Delaware Office

Wilmington, DE, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 1, Peak Trust Company officially opened a new office in Wilmington, Delaware. The company serves estate planners and their clients and specializes in structuring and administering effective and efficient trust plans. This is its first office on the East Coast.

Peak Trust Company has served as a market leader nationally and in Alaska where it is headquartered and will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. This expansion to Delaware now means that Peak Trust Company will have offices in three top-tier jurisdictions for trust business: Alaska, Nevada, and Delaware.

Matthew Blattmachr, Peak Trust Company CEO, said “As we expand to Delaware, we look forward to developing lasting relationships on the East Coast and building on our 25 years of high ethics and personalized service. We’re pleased to offer our comprehensive trust services so that more families and their trusted advisors may achieve their estate planning goals.”

Over the past 25 years, Peak Trust Company has earned a national reputation as an innovator in trust administration. The company is a leader in complex and sophisticated planning to accomplish clients’ unique goals. Since its founding, Peak Trust Company has provided premiere fiduciary services to attorneys, families, and financial advisors. Peak Trust Company helps empower families to make better decisions and ensure their assets are preserved and increased for the benefit of the family’s legacy.

“Our Delaware office enables us to provide more accessible expertise to help clients with complex, sophisticated trust plans,” said Mr. Blattmachr. “I look forward to welcoming new clients and providing the prompt and expert service that we have built our reputation on over these past 25 years.”

About Peak Trust Company

Peak Trust Company serves estate planners looking for a professional corporate trustee, who want reliable and accessible expertise to help them with their client’s complex trust plans.

Peak Trust Company offers the experience and sophistication to help clients quickly and accurately establish trusts, backed by easy-to-use trust administration. Unlike traditional banks and trust companies, “trust” is Peak Trust Company’s core business. This enables Peak Trust Company to provide a highly customized delivery process tailored to clients’ specific needs and an unbundled service structure; providing everything clients need but only what they want.

Peak Trust Company serves as trustee of trusts nationwide, specializing in administration for trusts pursuant to Alaska, Nevada, and Delaware law.

“Peak Trust Company” is the brand for a group of affiliated federally and state chartered professional trust companies headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska. Peak Trust Company, NA is a federally chartered, non-depository trust company headquartered in Anchorage, with a branch office in Wilmington, Delaware. Peak Trust Company maintains separate state charters for operations in Alaska and Nevada as Peak Trust Company-AK and Peak Trust Company-NV.

For more information, please contact Mariam Hall at experts@peaktrust.com.