Canadian Businesses Seize the Power of the Cloud with Google and SADA

LOS ANGELES, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA , a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Partner, today announced customer growth, talent acquisition, and leadership expansion in the Canadian market. This significant momentum and continued international expansion is in response to demand for SADA’s capabilities and services with Google Cloud in Canada, and furthers SADA’s promise to put Google Cloud to work for its customers across the globe.



Cloud adoption among Canadian companies is on an upward trajectory; IDC recently predicted , “the Canadian Information Communications Technology (ICT) sector will reach C$132.6 billion by 2025, with growth dominated in the areas of cloud computing, core business applications, security, and customer experience” (Source: IDC). Responding to growing demand for its services, Google opened its Toronto region in 2021 to better serve Canadian customers looking to migrate their services to the cloud.

“Digital transformation is a must-have for those organizations that wish to remain viable now and in the future, and moving to the cloud is a crucial step in the lifelong journey of business modernity. The Canadian market is exceptionally robust and we’re thrilled to be a part of the country’s cloud migration,” said Tony Safoian, president and CEO at SADA. “SADA has received an overwhelmingly positive response from government officials, businesses, and workforce talent alike, and we’re excited about the future potential as we continue to focus our efforts in Canada.”

Key Canadian Corporate Milestones

Customer Growth:

In response to the uptick in cloud-native companies and cloud adoption in Canada, SADA has experienced a nearly 60% increase in new customer growth since 2020. Recent Canadian customer wins include Axonify, Datastreamer, Hydro Ottawa, Real Estate Webmasters, and TripStack, among others.

Leadership Expansion:

To ensure Canadian employees have the same experience as all SADA employees across the globe, Mimi Brazil joined the SADA team as the global business partner and HR manager in the company’s people operations organization. Brazil is based in Canada and oversees the HR function for Canadian employees.

Talent Acquisition:

With the support of Toronto Global , SADA’s first Canadian hires were made in 2019. Since then, total Canadian employee headcount has increased nine times between 2019 and 2020, and nearly doubled between 2020 and 2021. Today, SADA has Canadian employees across Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick.

“Canada is a hotbed of sales talent, hungry to join an upwardly-mobile successful company,” said Ben J. Abbey, managing director, Canada at SADA. “SADA’s focus on Google Cloud as our exclusive hyperscale cloud partner provides true differentiation in the market and excites our team to be ‘all in’ all the time. Now that both Google and SADA are represented in Canada, the possibilities we’re able to unlock for our team and our customers are truly endless.”

“We are excited to see companies like Google and SADA invest in Toronto, to support and accelerate the digital modernization of our businesses, and to also provide incredible job opportunities for our diverse talent pool – all of which support our pandemic recovery efforts,” said John Tory, Mayor of Toronto. “We look forward to SADA’s continued success and are excited about the many joint opportunities the company’s Canadian expansion will bring to our city.”

SADA’s momentum in the Canadian market closely follows the company’s acquisition of ByteWave Digital (now SADA India) and opening of a Global Delivery Center in Armenia .

Join SADA at Collision 2022, taking place June 20-23, in Toronto, at booth #E144, and don’t miss the company’s masterclass panel discussion, “Your future lies in the cloud,” on Wednesday, June 22 at noon ET. For more information, please visit: https://collisionconf.com/.



About SADA

SADA is a leading global provider of business and technology services empowering people to transform their work, their organizations, and the world. SADA teams have helped enterprise clients in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector achieve their boldest ambitions and solve their most complex problems. A Google Cloud Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA delivers continuous innovation, strong partnerships and service excellence. This has led to numerous accolades and awards, including Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018, 2019 and 2020, the Inc. 5000 Honoree list of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for 15 straight years, and the 2022 Inc. list of America's Top 50 Workplaces. More info at www.sada.com .

