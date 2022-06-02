Tempo Automation Wins a Grand and Electronics and Semiconductor Gold Globee® in the 2022 Disruptor Company Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempo Automation, a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, today announced The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Tempo a winner in the 2022 Disruptor Company Awards . Tempo won the Gold Globee in the Electronics and Semiconductor category and was named one of 10 overall Grand Trophy Winners across all categories.



Tempo was honored for transforming electronics manufacturing with its unique automated software manufacturing platform, which optimizes the complex process of printed circuit board manufacturing and assembly. These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions that are transforming consumer experiences everywhere.

“Disruptors do things differently and are not hindered by the existing ways of industry stalwarts. They are ready to take on an enormous challenge and find solutions for the biggest pain points customers experience,” said San Madan, co-president of the Globee Awards. “Tempo represents this new era of disruptive innovation and is our pick for Gold in the Electronics and Semiconductor category, and an overall Grand Trophy selection.”

"Our mission at Tempo is to revolutionize PCBA manufacturing. Our software and automation deliver quality, speed, and agility that empowers our customers to innovate electronic products at an even faster pace," said Joy Weiss, CEO of Tempo Automation. "We're proud to be recognized with this Globee Award as a disruptor for the benefits that our all-digital process automation brings to electronics manufacturing,"

The Globee Awards define disruptors as companies that have the potential and competence to displace existing solutions, companies, and even entire industries. Disruptors are highly persistent, mostly beginning from scratch without the constraints of traditionally accepted processes or business models.

Judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the Globee judging process. Awards were given across 21 disruptor product categories and 17 disruptor company categories. The top-scoring qualifying nomination in each category received a Gold Globee award, and the top overall scorers were named Grand Trophy winners.

See the complete list of 2022 winners here .

